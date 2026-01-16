Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleSidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: 8 Times the Actor Set Major Style Goals

Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: 8 Times the Actor Set Major Style Goals

Sidharth Malhotra’s fashion evolution proves why he remains a modern style icon. From sharp tailoring to effortless casuals, these looks set major menswear goals.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Sidharth Malhotra’s most iconic fashion moments that continue to influence modern menswear trends.

1. Midnight Blue Power Suit: Sidharth’s tailored tuxedo comes in a luxurious midnight blue satin fabric, radiating old-school charm with contemporary confidence. The structured shoulders and cinched waist sculpt his frame perfectly, while the deep plunging neckline adds a bold, fashion-forward edge rarely seen in men’s formalwear. The wrap-style blazer, secured with a matching satin belt, creates an effortlessly regal silhouette, commanding attention without saying a word. The actor styled the fit with a luxurious necklace to enhance the aura. (Image Source: Instagram/@sidmalhotra)
2. ⁠Blush Pink Embroidered Kurta: Sidharth steps out in a delicately embroidered blush pink kurta, crafted in a luxurious silk-blend fabric that catches light with effortless grace. The intricate threadwork along the placket and cuffs elevates the silhouette, adding refined detailing without overwhelming the simplicity of the outfit. Paired with tailored ivory churidar trousers, the look balances traditional craftsmanship with modern structure, creating a festive ensemble that feels both rooted and refreshingly contemporary. Whether it’s Diwali parties, wedding soirées, or family celebrations, this look is the ultimate men’s festive style blueprint. (Image Source: Instagram/@sidmalhotra)
