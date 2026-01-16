Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: 8 Times the Actor Set Major Style Goals

2. ⁠Blush Pink Embroidered Kurta: Sidharth steps out in a delicately embroidered blush pink kurta, crafted in a luxurious silk-blend fabric that catches light with effortless grace. The intricate threadwork along the placket and cuffs elevates the silhouette, adding refined detailing without overwhelming the simplicity of the outfit. Paired with tailored ivory churidar trousers, the look balances traditional craftsmanship with modern structure, creating a festive ensemble that feels both rooted and refreshingly contemporary. Whether it’s Diwali parties, wedding soirées, or family celebrations, this look is the ultimate men’s festive style blueprint. (Image Source: Instagram/@sidmalhotra)