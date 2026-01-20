Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts

Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts

Trump’s sharp remarks came amid growing friction with Paris over the initiative, which was initially pitched as a mechanism to oversee the reconstruction of war-hit Gaza.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:46 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose steep tariffs of up to 200 per cent on French wine and champagne after France indicated it may decline Washington’s invitation to join a proposed “Board of Peace”.

Trump’s sharp remarks came amid growing friction with Paris over the initiative, which was initially pitched as a mechanism to oversee the reconstruction of war-hit Gaza but whose scope, according to French officials, extends beyond the Palestinian territory.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the tariff threat was directed at French President Emmanuel Macron, adding that participation in the board was optional. “I’ll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join,” Trump said.

The US president later escalated the row by posting on his platform Truth Social a private message he said he received from Macron. In the message, the French leader reportedly agreed with Trump on issues related to Iran and Syria but questioned Washington’s recent focus on Greenland. Macron also suggested a possible meeting with Trump and other G7 leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and extended a dinner invitation.

US-France Tensions Intensify

Tensions intensified after Paris publicly mocked US arguments justifying Trump’s interest in Greenland, which is part of Denmark. France took aim at comments made by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who defended Trump’s position by citing potential future security threats from Russia in the Arctic.

In a post on X, France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs used sarcastic analogies to criticise the rationale, likening it to causing damage preemptively to avoid hypothetical future crises.

According to a report by Agence France-Presse, French officials have said Paris does not intend to respond favourably to the “Board of Peace” invitation, arguing that the proposal goes well beyond Gaza and raises broader geopolitical concerns.

Reacting to Trump’s tariff threat, a source close to Macron described it as “unacceptable” and “ineffective”, stressing that attempts to influence French foreign policy through trade pressure would not work.

The standoff underscores widening differences between Washington and Paris on Middle East diplomacy and Arctic security, even as both sides continue dialogue on other global issues.

Related Video

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. US 200% Tariff US 200% Tariff France
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget