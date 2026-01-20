Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A late-night road rage incident in Gurugram left a delivery executive fighting for his life after an SUV allegedly ran him over multiple times in a narrow lane of Sector 93, police said on Monday. The accused, a 41-year-old ayurvedic practitioner posted at a government primary health centre, has been arrested and booked for attempted murder.

Police identified the accused as Navin Yadav, who was taken into custody on Monday evening. Investigators allege that Yadav deliberately used his Mahindra Scorpio to strike 43-year-old Tinku Pawar at least four times, repeatedly reversing the vehicle during the attack late on Sunday night

CCTV Footage Captures Brutal Attack

Pawar, a delivery executive working for an online commerce platform, sustained critical injuries in the assault. Originally from Chandpur in Dhani in Rewari district, he was living in Gurugram’s Hayatpur area at the time of the incident, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The incident occurred between 11.30 pm and 11.45 pm when Pawar and several other delivery workers were waiting near a warehouse to receive delivery orders. CCTV footage and mobile videos recorded by his colleagues later surfaced on social media, showing the SUV reversing again and again in the confined alley and crushing Pawar beneath its wheels.

Argument Over Parked Motorcycles Turned Violent

Police officials familiar with the investigation said the confrontation began when Yadav’s vehicle struck Pawar’s parked motorcycle. The sound drew Pawar and other delivery executives out of the warehouse, where they raised an alarm and tried to stop the SUV.

As the group approached the vehicle, Yadav allegedly reversed abruptly, knocking Pawar off balance and hitting other workers. What followed, the police say, was a violent escalation.

Sunny Pawar, the victim’s 18-year-old son, recounted the moments that followed. He said his father fell to the ground after the sudden reverse. “The driver then moved forward and ran over my father, only to reverse again. He kept reversing the car to run over him at least four times,” Sunny said, adding that the impact left his father with severe injuries and multiple fractures in his left leg.

According to the family, Pawar screamed in pain as the vehicle drove over him. The accused then fled the scene and entered his residence, located barely 200 metres away, Sunny alleged.

Delivery Executives Protest

A colleague informed Pawar’s family, who rushed him to a private hospital in Rewari. Doctors there told the family that Pawar had suffered multiple fractures in his left leg and would require several surgeries.

The incident sparked anger among delivery workers. On Monday morning, a group of them gathered at the Sector 93 police post, alleging initial inaction and demanding swift action against the accused.

Gurugram police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said Yadav had been irritated by motorcycles parked in the lane, which was commonly used as a pickup point by delivery executives. “He had arguments with them earlier as well over the same issue. On Sunday night, after seeing the motorcycles parked again, he lost his temper and rammed them,” Turan said.

When the delivery executives protested, Yadav allegedly drove the Scorpio into them, police said. The vehicle has since been seized.

“Based on the victim’s statement, an FIR has been registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder at Sector 10 police station,” Turan said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.