A case involving an eight-year-old Hindu student at a London primary school has triggered a wider debate in the UK over religious freedom and inclusion in classrooms. The child was allegedly subjected to repeated harassment over wearing a tilak, a Hindu religious mark on the forehead, forcing him to eventually leave the school.

The incident, reported from Vickers Green Primary School, has drawn sharp reactions from the British Hindu and Indian communities, with campaigners accusing the school of religious discrimination and unequal treatment of faith-based expressions.

Child Allegedly Targeted for Wearing Tilak

According to the allegations, the student attended school wearing a tilak, a common Hindu religious symbol. He was repeatedly questioned about the mark and allegedly subjected to objectionable behaviour because of it. Over time, the child is said to have become mentally distressed due to the constant scrutiny.

The situation reportedly worsened when the school’s headteacher began closely monitoring the child during break times. The student described this behaviour as intimidating. It has also been alleged that he was denied positions of responsibility at school because of his religious identity.

Parents’ Complaint, School’s Stand Questioned

As per an NDTV report, the child’s parents, along with other Hindu parents, approached the school administration to explain the religious significance of Hindu practices, including the tilak. However, their objections were allegedly dismissed.

The school reportedly argued that wearing a tilak is not mandatory in Hinduism and therefore could not be permitted, even as Muslim students were allowed to wear the hijab. This stance has fuelled allegations of selective application of rules and unequal treatment of religious symbols.

Alleged Violation of UK Equality Law

Community organisation INSIGHT UK has described the incident as a clear case of religious discrimination, alleging it violates the UK Equality Act 2010, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion or belief.

The organisation has taken the matter to the local education authority, stressing that no child should be made to feel isolated or uncomfortable because of their faith. INSIGHT UK has also claimed that at least four Hindu children have been withdrawn from the school following the alleged discriminatory behaviour.