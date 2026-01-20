Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHindu Child 'Forced To Quit' Primary School In London For Wearing Tilak, Outrage Among Community

Hindu Child 'Forced To Quit' Primary School In London For Wearing Tilak, Outrage Among Community

The school's actions, including monitoring and denying responsibility, sparked accusations of religious discrimination and unequal treatment compared to Muslim students wearing hijabs.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A case involving an eight-year-old Hindu student at a London primary school has triggered a wider debate in the UK over religious freedom and inclusion in classrooms. The child was allegedly subjected to repeated harassment over wearing a tilak, a Hindu religious mark on the forehead, forcing him to eventually leave the school.

The incident, reported from Vickers Green Primary School, has drawn sharp reactions from the British Hindu and Indian communities, with campaigners accusing the school of religious discrimination and unequal treatment of faith-based expressions.

Child Allegedly Targeted for Wearing Tilak

According to the allegations, the student attended school wearing a tilak, a common Hindu religious symbol. He was repeatedly questioned about the mark and allegedly subjected to objectionable behaviour because of it. Over time, the child is said to have become mentally distressed due to the constant scrutiny.

The situation reportedly worsened when the school’s headteacher began closely monitoring the child during break times. The student described this behaviour as intimidating. It has also been alleged that he was denied positions of responsibility at school because of his religious identity.

Parents’ Complaint, School’s Stand Questioned

As per an NDTV report, the child’s parents, along with other Hindu parents, approached the school administration to explain the religious significance of Hindu practices, including the tilak. However, their objections were allegedly dismissed.

The school reportedly argued that wearing a tilak is not mandatory in Hinduism and therefore could not be permitted, even as Muslim students were allowed to wear the hijab. This stance has fuelled allegations of selective application of rules and unequal treatment of religious symbols.

Alleged Violation of UK Equality Law

Community organisation INSIGHT UK has described the incident as a clear case of religious discrimination, alleging it violates the UK Equality Act 2010, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion or belief.

The organisation has taken the matter to the local education authority, stressing that no child should be made to feel isolated or uncomfortable because of their faith. INSIGHT UK has also claimed that at least four Hindu children have been withdrawn from the school following the alleged discriminatory behaviour.

Related Video

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a tilak and why was the student wearing it?

A tilak is a Hindu religious mark worn on the forehead, signifying religious identity. The student wore it as a common Hindu religious symbol.

What allegations have been made against the school?

The school is accused of religious discrimination and unequal treatment. The student was allegedly harassed for wearing a tilak, leading to mental distress and withdrawal from the school.

What was the school's justification for their actions?

The school reportedly argued that wearing a tilak is not mandatory in Hinduism, and therefore could not be permitted, despite allowing Muslim students to wear hijabs.

How does this incident relate to UK law?

Community organizations allege the incident violates the UK Equality Act 2010, which prohibits discrimination based on religion or belief.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
London Tilak Hindu Student
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget