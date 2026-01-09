Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Year, New Sparkle: Jewellery Trends That Will Define The Year Ahead

This year's jewellery trends are all about bold expression and considered layering. From bright gemstones to personalised pieces, the focus is on designing jewellery to be experienced and treasured.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Silver And White Gold Are The Spotlight: Once considered a secondary option, silver is now taking center stage with a striking, modern aesthetic. It's all about bold designs and polished finishes, sometimes combined with the addition of rhodium plating for the extra touch. Platinum and white gold are always the epitome of 'less is more.' (Image Source: Canva)
Mixing Metals for a Modern Edge: Mixing silver, yellow gold, and rose gold in the same fashion or on the same design item has become the epitome of modern design. The 70/30 combination of accent and main metals results in designs with intention and harmony. (Image Source: Canva)
