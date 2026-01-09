Explorer
New Year, New Sparkle: Jewellery Trends That Will Define The Year Ahead
This year's jewellery trends are all about bold expression and considered layering. From bright gemstones to personalised pieces, the focus is on designing jewellery to be experienced and treasured.
Jewellery Trends
1/8
2/8
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
6 Photos
Surat’s First Next-Gen Post Office Goes Viral: Inside India’s Most Gen Z-Coded Space
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: 8 Jaw-Dropping Looks That Showcase Her Glam And Style
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: 8 Most Refined Fashion Moments Of Diljit In Striking Ensembles
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Snowy Escapes Made Stylish: 8 Mountain-Ready Winter Essentials That Blend Warmth With Style
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
Cities
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Advertisement
Nayanima Basu
Opinion