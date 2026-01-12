Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestylePragya Jaiswal Birthday Special: 8 Saree Outfits Every Fashion Lover Must Bookmark

Pragya Jaiswal Birthday Special: 8 Saree Outfits Every Fashion Lover Must Bookmark

From timeless silks to modern drapes, explore Pragya Jaiswal’s most stunning saree looks that redefine elegance and contemporary Indian fashion trends.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
From timeless silks to modern drapes, explore Pragya Jaiswal’s most stunning saree looks that redefine elegance and contemporary Indian fashion trends.

Pragya Jaiswal stuns in a series of breathtaking saree attires that blend tradition with modern glamour.

1/8
1. Sculpted White Corset Look: This saree style breaks away from conventional silhouettes and introduces a striking corset-style blouse that hugs the waist, accentuating her curves with architectural precision. The structured bodice creates a cinched, sculpted fit. The minimal pleating keeps the silhouette clean and elongated. The sculpted blouse introduces power dressing into ethnic wear, while the flowing saree drape preserves its romantic soul. (Image Source: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya)
1. Sculpted White Corset Look: This saree style breaks away from conventional silhouettes and introduces a striking corset-style blouse that hugs the waist, accentuating her curves with architectural precision. The structured bodice creates a cinched, sculpted fit. The minimal pleating keeps the silhouette clean and elongated. The sculpted blouse introduces power dressing into ethnic wear, while the flowing saree drape preserves its romantic soul. (Image Source: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya)
2/8
2. ⁠Dazzling Black And Gold Saree: Wrapped in a shimmering black saree infused with molten gold accents, Pragya turns tradition into a high-fashion spectacle that feels straight out of an international couture showcase. Pragya’s look features a striking strapless sweetheart-neck blouse that creates a sculpted, statuesque silhouette. The black sequinned saree cascades down in a fluid, body-skimming drape, while the gold pallu flows like molten sunlight, adding movement, contrast and drama. The fit is sleek, elongated and commanding — designed to celebrate the female form while maintaining regal elegance. It’s the perfect blend of Hollywood glam and Indian festivity. (Image Source: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya)
2. ⁠Dazzling Black And Gold Saree: Wrapped in a shimmering black saree infused with molten gold accents, Pragya turns tradition into a high-fashion spectacle that feels straight out of an international couture showcase. Pragya’s look features a striking strapless sweetheart-neck blouse that creates a sculpted, statuesque silhouette. The black sequinned saree cascades down in a fluid, body-skimming drape, while the gold pallu flows like molten sunlight, adding movement, contrast and drama. The fit is sleek, elongated and commanding — designed to celebrate the female form while maintaining regal elegance. It’s the perfect blend of Hollywood glam and Indian festivity. (Image Source: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya)
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Saree Looks Pragya Jaiswal Saree Pragya Jaiswal Fashion

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
India
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
World
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget