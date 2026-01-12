Explorer
Pragya Jaiswal Birthday Special: 8 Saree Outfits Every Fashion Lover Must Bookmark
From timeless silks to modern drapes, explore Pragya Jaiswal’s most stunning saree looks that redefine elegance and contemporary Indian fashion trends.
Pragya Jaiswal stuns in a series of breathtaking saree attires that blend tradition with modern glamour.
1/8
2/8
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 10:23 AM (IST)
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Pragya Jaiswal Birthday Special: 8 Saree Outfits Every Fashion Lover Must Bookmark
Lifestyle
6 Photos
Surat’s First Next-Gen Post Office Goes Viral: Inside India’s Most Gen Z-Coded Space
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: 8 Jaw-Dropping Looks That Showcase Her Glam And Style
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: 8 Most Refined Fashion Moments Of Diljit In Striking Ensembles
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
India
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
World
‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500
Advertisement
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion