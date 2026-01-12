Pragya Jaiswal Birthday Special: 8 Saree Outfits Every Fashion Lover Must Bookmark

2. ⁠Dazzling Black And Gold Saree: Wrapped in a shimmering black saree infused with molten gold accents, Pragya turns tradition into a high-fashion spectacle that feels straight out of an international couture showcase. Pragya’s look features a striking strapless sweetheart-neck blouse that creates a sculpted, statuesque silhouette. The black sequinned saree cascades down in a fluid, body-skimming drape, while the gold pallu flows like molten sunlight, adding movement, contrast and drama. The fit is sleek, elongated and commanding — designed to celebrate the female form while maintaining regal elegance. It’s the perfect blend of Hollywood glam and Indian festivity. (Image Source: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya)