‘Not Bound to Prioritise Peace’: Trump Links Greenland Demands To Nobel Prize Snub

US President Donald Trump has stated that he no longer feels bound to prioritise peace after being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, repeating his demand for control of Greenland and signaling potential economic and military pressure on NATO allies. In a message to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump criticised Norway for not awarding him the prize, which in October went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Støre clarified that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee, not the Norwegian government.

Tensions With Denmark and NATO

Trump’s messages followed prior communications from Støre and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, who had expressed opposition to proposed US tariffs over Greenland and proposed a three-way phone call to de-escalate tensions. Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital to US national security, citing its strategic location for missile early warning systems and monitoring Arctic shipping lanes. He has also suggested that the US should buy Greenland and has not ruled out using military force against a NATO ally to gain control of the territory.

Over the weekend, Trump threatened a 10% tariff on goods from eight NATO allies starting in February, with a possible increase to 25% by June if his proposed Greenland acquisition is opposed.

Can NATO Stand Up To US?

Despite public unity, NATO’s structural reliance on the United States remains overwhelming. US intelligence, satellites, logistics, missile defense systems, and weapons manufacturing form the backbone of the alliance. Analysts widely agree that NATO could not confront the US militarily, making any armed resistance to annexation implausible. Economic retaliation also faces limits, as many NATO countries rely heavily on American energy exports, defense systems, cloud services, and semiconductor technology.

What Does Greenland Want?

Often missing from the geopolitical debate is the voice of Greenland itself. The island enjoys extensive self-rule, and public opinion there is mixed. While some favor eventual independence from Denmark, there is little evidence of widespread support for becoming part of the United States. Greenlandic leaders have consistently emphasised autonomy, sustainable development, and avoiding becoming a pawn in great-power competition.