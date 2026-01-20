Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President

Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President

This appointment marks a significant rise for Nabin, who now holds the distinction of being the youngest national president in the party's history.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Nabin rose within the ranks of the party on Tuesday after being formally elected the BJP's new national president. The not-so-known Nabin is the youngest national president of the saffron party, was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outgoing party president JP Nadda, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Addressing the party workers at the party headquarters, Nadda congratulated his successor and lauded his contribution to the party. 

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
