Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Nabin rose within the ranks of the party on Tuesday after being formally elected the BJP's new national president. The not-so-known Nabin is the youngest national president of the saffron party, was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outgoing party president JP Nadda, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Fn5Bn6qOaH January 20, 2026

Addressing the party workers at the party headquarters, Nadda congratulated his successor and lauded his contribution to the party.