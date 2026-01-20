Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
This appointment marks a significant rise for Nabin, who now holds the distinction of being the youngest national president in the party's history.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Nabin rose within the ranks of the party on Tuesday after being formally elected the BJP's new national president. The not-so-known Nabin is the youngest national president of the saffron party, was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outgoing party president JP Nadda, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Fn5Bn6qOaH— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2026
Addressing the party workers at the party headquarters, Nadda congratulated his successor and lauded his contribution to the party.