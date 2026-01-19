Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' After India's Loss - Watch

Virat Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' After India's Loss - Watch

Even during India's earlier matches, some supporters had been seen chanting slogans against Gautam Gambhir.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 10:03 PM (IST)

A video has gone viral on social media showing a moment of shock on the ground in Indore after IND vs NZ 3rd ODI.

Users sharing the clip claim that Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and other players were stunned when crowd began chanting " Gautam Gambhir hay hay" following India's defeat in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI on Sunday.

The loss meant India dropped the three-match ODI series 2-1 to Kiwis, marking New Zealand's first-ever ODI series win on Indian soil.

Watch Video

As expected, India's series defeat to NZ also triggered a wave of criticism online, with many fans demanding Gautam Gambhir's removal as coach. Even during earlier matches, some supporters had been seen chanting slogans against him.

While Gambhir has enjoyed success in T20I format - including 2025 Champions Trophy and Asia Cup win - his tenure has also been marred by disappointing results in Tests and ODIs. This includes India's whitewash loss to New Zealand in a home Test series in 2024.

Despite the growing backlash, sources within BCCI have stated that Gambhir's job is safe. He is expected to continue as head coach and complete his contract until 2027.

Gambhir's record as coach in ODIs

Under Gautam Gambhir, India’s ODI record has been a mix of tournament glory and bilateral struggles.

Since July 2024, India has won 12 out of 20 matches, highlighted by a historic 2025 Champions Trophy title. However, Gambhir has overseen rare series defeats against Sri Lanka, Australia, and a first-ever home series loss to New Zealand in January 2026.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
37 Nominations Filed For Nitin Nabin As BJP President, PM Modi Among Proposers
37 Nominations Filed For Nitin Nabin As BJP President, PM Modi Among Proposers
World
Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared
Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared
Cities
Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders
Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders
World
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget