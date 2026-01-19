Virat Kohli Shocked As Fans Chant 'Gautam Gambhir Haye Haye' After India's Loss - Watch

A video has gone viral on social media showing a moment of shock on the ground in Indore after IND vs NZ 3rd ODI.

Users sharing the clip claim that Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and other players were stunned when crowd began chanting " Gautam Gambhir hay hay" following India's defeat in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI on Sunday.

The loss meant India dropped the three-match ODI series 2-1 to Kiwis, marking New Zealand's first-ever ODI series win on Indian soil.

Some objects were also thrown towards Team India on the field in Indore.

As expected, India's series defeat to NZ also triggered a wave of criticism online, with many fans demanding Gautam Gambhir's removal as coach. Even during earlier matches, some supporters had been seen chanting slogans against him.

While Gambhir has enjoyed success in T20I format - including 2025 Champions Trophy and Asia Cup win - his tenure has also been marred by disappointing results in Tests and ODIs. This includes India's whitewash loss to New Zealand in a home Test series in 2024.

Despite the growing backlash, sources within BCCI have stated that Gambhir's job is safe. He is expected to continue as head coach and complete his contract until 2027.

Gambhir's record as coach in ODIs

Under Gautam Gambhir, India’s ODI record has been a mix of tournament glory and bilateral struggles.

Since July 2024, India has won 12 out of 20 matches, highlighted by a historic 2025 Champions Trophy title. However, Gambhir has overseen rare series defeats against Sri Lanka, Australia, and a first-ever home series loss to New Zealand in January 2026.