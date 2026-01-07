8 Casual Looks Of Bollywood Divas That Redefine Everyday Style

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle8 Casual Looks Of Bollywood Divas That Redefine Everyday Style

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
1/8
Alia Bhatt embraces easy tailoring with a sand-toned button-down shirt styled with wide-leg patchwork denim. The relaxed fit, minimal styling, and modern details make this a perfect elevated everyday look. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
2/8
Aditi Rao Hydari keeps it effortlessly elegant in this pastel-checked fitted shirt paired with high-waisted beige trouser. Subtle detailing and a soft colour palette make the look relaxed yet refined—ideal for polished daytime outings. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Bollywood Divas Style Bollywood Casual Looks Casual Outfits Bollywood Actresses Bollywood Fashion Inspiration Casual Wear Trends

Embed widget