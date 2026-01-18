Top 8 Architect-Inspired Mandap Designs That Break The Mold

1. The Floral-First Mandap - When Flowers Become Architecture: This is not decoration, this is floral architecture. Modern floral mandaps place flowers at the very core of the structure, transforming blooms into walls, columns, ceilings, and canopies. Thousands of tightly clustered flowers form pavilion-style roofs and sculpted pillars, creating an immersive floral universe. Peonies, orchids, hydrangeas, lilacs, and roses are layered for depth and texture, while suspended floral ceilings, cascading columns, aisle arches, and floral backdrops add drama from every angle. Whether ethereal, opulent, or minimalist, these mandaps prove that flowers, when treated architecturally, can completely redefine the ceremonial space. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)