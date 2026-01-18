Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleTop 8 Architect-Inspired Mandap Designs That Break The Mold

Top 8 Architect-Inspired Mandap Designs That Break The Mold

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Architect-Inspired Mandaps Redefining Modern Indian Weddings

1/8
1. The Floral-First Mandap - When Flowers Become Architecture: This is not decoration, this is floral architecture. Modern floral mandaps place flowers at the very core of the structure, transforming blooms into walls, columns, ceilings, and canopies. Thousands of tightly clustered flowers form pavilion-style roofs and sculpted pillars, creating an immersive floral universe. Peonies, orchids, hydrangeas, lilacs, and roses are layered for depth and texture, while suspended floral ceilings, cascading columns, aisle arches, and floral backdrops add drama from every angle. Whether ethereal, opulent, or minimalist, these mandaps prove that flowers, when treated architecturally, can completely redefine the ceremonial space. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
2/8
2. Heritage Arches & Royal Backdrops - Palace Motifs Reimagined: Inspired by India’s regal past, heritage-led mandaps draw heavily from palace architecture, ornate backdrops, and royal motifs. Think carved columns, layered arches, antique mirror panels, stained glass accents, floral torans, and vintage brass lanterns, all coming together to create a grand sense of arrival. Guests often enter through a sequence of archways, echoing palace courtyards and durbar halls. References to Udaipur’s City Palace, Mughal arches, lotus domes, carved pillars, marigold cascades, and gota patti detailing bring an unmistakable royal narrative to the mandap, creating a setting worthy of a modern-day royal ceremony. (Image Source: ABP Live AI)
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Indian Wedding Trends Modern Mandap Design Indian Wedding Mandap Architect Inspired Mandap Contemporary Wedding Decor Mandap Decoration Ideas

Photo Gallery

Embed widget