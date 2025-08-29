Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentSelena Gomez’s Dreamy Bachelorette In Cabo: Bridal Veil, Yacht Rides & Endless Fun

Selena Gomez’s Dreamy Bachelorette In Cabo: Bridal Veil, Yacht Rides & Endless Fun

Selena Gomez has slipped into full pre-wedding mode. The singer gave fans a glimpse of her bachelorette party in Cabo and it was all about sunshine, laughter and special moments with her friends.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Selena Gomez has slipped into full pre-wedding mode. The singer gave fans a glimpse of her bachelorette party in Cabo and it was all about sunshine, laughter and special moments with her friends.

Selena Gomez gave fans a glimpse of her bachelorette party in Cabo and it was all about sunshine, laughter and special moments with her friends.

1/10
Selena Gomez has slipped into full pre-wedding mode. The singer gave fans a glimpse of her bachelorette party in Cabo through a series of Instagram photos.
Selena Gomez has slipped into full pre-wedding mode. The singer gave fans a glimpse of her bachelorette party in Cabo through a series of Instagram photos.
2/10
The celebrations were all about sunshine, laughter, and special moments with her closest friends.
The celebrations were all about sunshine, laughter, and special moments with her closest friends.
3/10
Soon-to-be bride Selena, who is set to marry music producer Benny Blanco, dropped a photo carousel that perfectly captured the celebratory mood.
Soon-to-be bride Selena, who is set to marry music producer Benny Blanco, dropped a photo carousel that perfectly captured the celebratory mood.
4/10
The first shot showed her soaking in a serene coastal view while seated on a cream outdoor couch, dressed in a chic white mini dress with intricate floral detailing and an off-shoulder neckline.
The first shot showed her soaking in a serene coastal view while seated on a cream outdoor couch, dressed in a chic white mini dress with intricate floral detailing and an off-shoulder neckline.
5/10
The party vibes continued with Selena donning a white bikini topped with a playful bridal veil, before switching into a glamorous pearl-embellished dress for a night out.
The party vibes continued with Selena donning a white bikini topped with a playful bridal veil, before switching into a glamorous pearl-embellished dress for a night out.
6/10
The décor followed a bridal theme too, featuring a cute “Mrs. Levin” sign, where Selena happily posed.
The décor followed a bridal theme too, featuring a cute “Mrs. Levin” sign, where Selena happily posed.
7/10
From yacht rides and beachside dinners to live music and fun selfies, the celebrations reflected pure joy. A particularly sweet moment came when Selena lovingly held the belly of her pregnant friend, showcasing the warmth of the gathering.
From yacht rides and beachside dinners to live music and fun selfies, the celebrations reflected pure joy. A particularly sweet moment came when Selena lovingly held the belly of her pregnant friend, showcasing the warmth of the gathering.
8/10
She also shared a video montage highlighting all the fun—dancing aboard the yacht, jumping on beds, and enjoying beachside feasts. Selena, 33, was joined by her longtime friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez, though her BFF Taylor Swift was notably absent.
She also shared a video montage highlighting all the fun—dancing aboard the yacht, jumping on beds, and enjoying beachside feasts. Selena, 33, was joined by her longtime friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez, though her BFF Taylor Swift was notably absent.
9/10
The pictures quickly melted fans’ hearts, with comments overflowing with love and excitement for the “bride-to-be.” Messages like “The most beautiful bride-to-be!” and “You’re glowing, can’t get enough of you” flooded her post.
The pictures quickly melted fans’ hearts, with comments overflowing with love and excitement for the “bride-to-be.” Messages like “The most beautiful bride-to-be!” and “You’re glowing, can’t get enough of you” flooded her post.
10/10
Reports suggest Selena and Benny will tie the knot in September in California in an intimate, star-studded ceremony with close friends and family. Invitations have already been sent out, including to Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. (All Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram.)
Reports suggest Selena and Benny will tie the knot in September in California in an intimate, star-studded ceremony with close friends and family. Invitations have already been sent out, including to Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. (All Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram.)
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
SELENA GOMEZ Benny Blanco
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses To Global South': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
India-China Border Dispute: Agreement Reached During 24th Round of Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Tokyo Airport with Traditional Folk Dance | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Narendra Modi’s Important Visit to Japan: Strengthening India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Embed widget