Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With Paps. See Pics
Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday. The 'Barfi' actor decided to share his special day with the paparazzi.
Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday.
Published at : 28 Sep 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
