Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With Paps. See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates His 43rd Birthday With Paps. See Pics

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday. The 'Barfi' actor decided to share his special day with the paparazzi.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday. The 'Barfi' actor decided to share his special day with the paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday.

1/8
Ranbir looked as handsome as ever in a red t-shirt, along with denim, as he stepped out to celebrate his birthday with the shutterbugs stationed outside his Mumbai home.
Ranbir looked as handsome as ever in a red t-shirt, along with denim, as he stepped out to celebrate his birthday with the shutterbugs stationed outside his Mumbai home.
2/8
The 'Brahmastra' actor warmly greeted all the media people with folded hands.
The 'Brahmastra' actor warmly greeted all the media people with folded hands.
3/8
Ranbir was even seen cutting a huge birthday cake and feeding it to some people present.
Ranbir was even seen cutting a huge birthday cake and feeding it to some people present.
4/8
On his birthday, Ranbir also did a live interactive session on the official Instagram page of his clothing brand, ARKS.
On his birthday, Ranbir also did a live interactive session on the official Instagram page of his clothing brand, ARKS.
5/8
“I spent the entire day with Alia and Raha. Raha made me a promise that she would give me 43 kisses, and I got that. She made me a beautiful card, which really moved me. It’s been a perfect birthday,” the 'Animal' actor was heard saying.
“I spent the entire day with Alia and Raha. Raha made me a promise that she would give me 43 kisses, and I got that. She made me a beautiful card, which really moved me. It’s been a perfect birthday,” the 'Animal' actor was heard saying.
6/8
Ranbir also shared his current musical favourites with fans. “One song which I truly love is Barbaad from Saiyaara. I really like that song. I like the music of Lokah. I recently saw the film and it was just excellent. I like Sahiba—it is a great song. I am usually a Spotify top 50 person, the India top 50 or the global top 50. Usually, I discover music from there,” he said. T
Ranbir also shared his current musical favourites with fans. “One song which I truly love is Barbaad from Saiyaara. I really like that song. I like the music of Lokah. I recently saw the film and it was just excellent. I like Sahiba—it is a great song. I am usually a Spotify top 50 person, the India top 50 or the global top 50. Usually, I discover music from there,” he said. T
7/8
On the professional front, Ranbir has a packed calendar.
On the professional front, Ranbir has a packed calendar.
8/8
He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly awaited Love & War, scheduled to release on March 20 next year. Additionally, Ranbir will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, which stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. (All images: Manav Manglani)
He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly awaited Love & War, scheduled to release on March 20 next year. Additionally, Ranbir will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, which stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. (All images: Manav Manglani)
Published at : 28 Sep 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
World
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Embed widget