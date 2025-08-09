Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentMouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar’s Birthday Photo Dump Is Straight Out Of A Romance Film, See Pics

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar’s Birthday Photo Dump Is Straight Out Of A Romance Film, See Pics

Mouni Roy shared a heartfelt birthday post for her husband, Suraj Nambiar, on August 9.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Mouni Roy shared a heartfelt birthday post for her husband, Suraj Nambiar, on August 9.

She posted a series of candid and romantic photos showcasing their chemistry and love.

1/9
In some pictures, the couple is seen on a boat with the ocean in the background, both in casual white outfits.
In some pictures, the couple is seen on a boat with the ocean in the background, both in casual white outfits.
2/9
Another photo shows Mouni in a maroon sleeveless dress with a chain belt bag, laughing with Suraj at a beachside café.
Another photo shows Mouni in a maroon sleeveless dress with a chain belt bag, laughing with Suraj at a beachside café.
3/9
Urban-setting shots feature Mouni in a white shirt, black pants, and a straw hat, while Suraj wears a monochrome casual outfit.
Urban-setting shots feature Mouni in a white shirt, black pants, and a straw hat, while Suraj wears a monochrome casual outfit.
4/9
One close-up photo captures them in matching Argentina football jerseys, likely during a match.
One close-up photo captures them in matching Argentina football jerseys, likely during a match.
5/9
Mouni’s caption was a poetic and playful love note, expressing her deep affection for Suraj.
Mouni’s caption was a poetic and playful love note, expressing her deep affection for Suraj.
6/9
The couple met through mutual connections, first crossing paths in Dubai on New Year’s Eve 2019.
The couple met through mutual connections, first crossing paths in Dubai on New Year’s Eve 2019.
7/9
Mouni met Suraj’s parents in March 2021 at actress Mandira Bedi’s home.
Mouni met Suraj’s parents in March 2021 at actress Mandira Bedi’s home.
8/9
They married in 2022 at Hilton Goa Resort with both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies.
They married in 2022 at Hilton Goa Resort with both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies.
9/9
The wedding was attended by several celebrities and featured a Bollywood-style sangeet with a lavish multi-cuisine menu. (All Images: Instagram/imouniroy)
The wedding was attended by several celebrities and featured a Bollywood-style sangeet with a lavish multi-cuisine menu. (All Images: Instagram/imouniroy)
Published at : 09 Aug 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget