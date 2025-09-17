Explorer
Mouni Roy’s White Robe Look Takes Over Instagram, See Pics
Naagin actress Mouni Roy grabbed attention with her latest Instagram posts.
She posted sassy photos in a white robe, paired with witty one-liners.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :Mouni Roy
Entertainment
10 Photos
From Nishaanchi To Jolly LLB 3: Films Lighting Up The Big Screens This Friday
Entertainment
8 Photos
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Nick Jonas’ 33rd With Throwback Pics, Daughter Malti Marie Joins In
Entertainment
8 Photos
Ankita Lokhande’s Barbiecore-Inspired Blue Dress Wins Over The Internet, See Pics
Entertainment
7 Photos
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Retro Photoshoot Is The Perfect Mix Of Class And Drama; PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
Advertisement
Entertainment
10 Photos
From Nishaanchi To Jolly LLB 3: Films Lighting Up The Big Screens This Friday
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
Opinion