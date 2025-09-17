Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mouni Roy's White Robe Look Takes Over Instagram, See Pics

Mouni Roy’s White Robe Look Takes Over Instagram, See Pics

Naagin actress Mouni Roy grabbed attention with her latest Instagram posts.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 08:35 PM (IST)
Naagin actress Mouni Roy grabbed attention with her latest Instagram posts.

She posted sassy photos in a white robe, paired with witty one-liners.

1/7
Captions like “What I should have said during the argument” and “Let’s support our delusional fantasies” quickly went viral.
Captions like "What I should have said during the argument" and "Let's support our delusional fantasies" quickly went viral.
2/7
Another post read, “Pretty good songs that will cover the annoying sound of your thoughts.”
Another post read, "Pretty good songs that will cover the annoying sound of your thoughts."
3/7
Fans loved how she blended glamour with humour, a trademark of her social media presence.
Fans loved how she blended glamour with humour, a trademark of her social media presence.
4/7
Mouni began her acting career in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006.
Mouni began her acting career in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006.
5/7
She gained immense popularity as Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and as Shivanya in Naagin.
She gained immense popularity as Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and as Shivanya in Naagin.
6/7
Her Bollywood debut came in 2011 with Hero Hitler in Love, followed by multiple TV and film successes.
Her Bollywood debut came in 2011 with Hero Hitler in Love, followed by multiple TV and film successes.
7/7
In 2025, she starred in the spy thriller Salakaar and will next appear in Madhur Bhandarkar’s The Wives. (All Images: Instagram/imouniroy)
In 2025, she starred in the spy thriller Salakaar and will next appear in Madhur Bhandarkar's The Wives. (All Images: Instagram/imouniroy)
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 08:35 PM (IST)
