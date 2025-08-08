Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mouni Roy Brings The Heat In Bold & Beautiful Saree Look, See Pics

Mouni Roy Brings The Heat In Bold & Beautiful Saree Look, See Pics

Mouni Roy recently shared a new set of glamorous pictures on Instagram wearing a printed saree, which quickly went viral.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Mouni Roy recently shared a new set of glamorous pictures on Instagram wearing a printed saree, which quickly went viral.

Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments, calling her gorgeous.

1/8
On Friendship Day, Mouni posted a heartfelt note dedicated to her close friends, especially her girlfriends.
On Friendship Day, Mouni posted a heartfelt note dedicated to her close friends, especially her girlfriends.
2/8
She expressed gratitude towards friends who stood by her during tough times, calling them “magical.”
She expressed gratitude towards friends who stood by her during tough times, calling them "magical."
3/8
Mouni humorously added that she might delete the post later, but felt right sharing it that day.
Mouni humorously added that she might delete the post later, but felt right sharing it that day.
4/8
She will next be seen in the film Salakaar, based on the life of intelligence officer Ajit Doval, releasing August 15 on JioHotstar.
She will next be seen in the film Salakaar, based on the life of intelligence officer Ajit Doval, releasing August 15 on JioHotstar.
5/8
Her upcoming projects also include Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, and The Wives directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.
Her upcoming projects also include Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, and The Wives directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.
6/8
Mouni gained fame on television with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.
Mouni gained fame on television with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.
7/8
She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Gold, earning a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Debut.
She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Gold, earning a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Debut.
8/8
In 2022, her performance in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva received widespread critical acclaim. (All Images: Instagram/imouniroy)
In 2022, her performance in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva received widespread critical acclaim. (All Images: Instagram/imouniroy)
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
