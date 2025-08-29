Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentMouni Roy And BFF Disha Patani Serve Major Goals, See Pics

Mouni Roy And BFF Disha Patani Serve Major Goals, See Pics

Actress Mouni Roy recently treated fans to a glimpse of her fun and candid moments on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 06:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Actress Mouni Roy recently treated fans to a glimpse of her fun and candid moments on social media.

She shared a series of photos and videos showing her looking glamorous and stylish.

1/7
In one image, Mouni appeared almost unrecognizable, sparking speculation about possible cosmetic surgery, which she has always chosen not to comment on.
In one image, Mouni appeared almost unrecognizable, sparking speculation about possible cosmetic surgery, which she has always chosen not to comment on.
2/7
The posts also captured her leisure moments and some behind-the-scenes snippets from work.
The posts also captured her leisure moments and some behind-the-scenes snippets from work.
3/7
Mouni shared playful photos with her best friend, actress Disha Patani, highlighting their strong bond.
Mouni shared playful photos with her best friend, actress Disha Patani, highlighting their strong bond.
4/7
A video showed her enjoying Chinese cuisine, including noodles and dry Manchurian, proving even a fitness enthusiast indulges sometimes.
A video showed her enjoying Chinese cuisine, including noodles and dry Manchurian, proving even a fitness enthusiast indulges sometimes.
5/7
On the work front, Mouni is busy shooting Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film, The Wives, where she plays the lead alongside a talented ensemble.
On the work front, Mouni is busy shooting Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film, The Wives, where she plays the lead alongside a talented ensemble.
6/7
Mouni started her career with a key role in the popular TV show Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, later making her Bollywood debut with films like Gold, Made in China, and Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.
Mouni started her career with a key role in the popular TV show Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, later making her Bollywood debut with films like Gold, Made in China, and Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.
7/7
Known for keeping her fans engaged, Mouni often shares striking photos online and enjoys vacationing abroad with Disha Patani. (All Images: Instagram/imouniroy)
Known for keeping her fans engaged, Mouni often shares striking photos online and enjoys vacationing abroad with Disha Patani. (All Images: Instagram/imouniroy)
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 06:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mouni Roy Disha Patani
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Ready To Advance Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting With China's Xi Jinping
'India Ready To Advance Bilateral Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of Meeting With China's Xi Jinping
India
Modi, Xi To Meet 'Twice' During PM's China Visit In Bid To Firm Ties: Report
Modi, Xi To Meet 'Twice' During PM's China Visit In Bid To Firm Ties: Report
Business
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus
IPO
Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Jio IPO By First Half Of 2026
Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Jio IPO By First Half Of 2026
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Condemns Abusive Politics, Rejects Vote Theft Allegations
Breaking: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over PM Remark, Inaugurates Cyber Lab In Guwahati
Breaking: BJP-Congress Clash In Patna After Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra Sparks Row
Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Embed widget