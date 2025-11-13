Explorer
Malaika Arora Stuns In A Gold-Embellished Lehenga, Redefining Festive Glam
Malaika Arora once again proved why she’s considered one of Bollywood’s ultimate style icons as she dazzled in a golden embellished lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra.
Malaika Arora Radiates Royal Glamour in a Golden Manish Malhotra Lehenga
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :Malaika Arora Lehenga Look
Entertainment
7 Photos
The Art Of Effortless Elegance: Ananya Panday’s Take On Modern Festive Fashion; PICS
Entertainment
8 Photos
Sara Ali Khan’s Desert Diaries From Saudi Arabia Are A Perfect Blend Of Glamour And Wanderlust
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Delhi Blast Probe: CCTV Captures Prime Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi At Mewat Toll
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
News
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
India
‘Even Masks Not Enough’: As Delhi Pollution Hits ‘Severe’, Supreme Court Throws A Sharp Question At Lawyers
Advertisement