Malaika Arora Stuns In A Gold-Embellished Lehenga, Redefining Festive Glam

HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentMalaika Arora Stuns In A Gold-Embellished Lehenga, Redefining Festive Glam

Malaika Arora once again proved why she’s considered one of Bollywood’s ultimate style icons as she dazzled in a golden embellished lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Malaika Arora Radiates Royal Glamour in a Golden Manish Malhotra Lehenga

The outfit exuded regal glamour — a perfect blend of modern sensuality and timeless elegance.
The lehenga featured intricate golden embroidery with shimmering sequin work, reflecting light beautifully with every move.
The voluminous skirt added a touch of grandeur, while the matching embellished blouse, with its plunging neckline and delicate detailing, highlighted Malaika’s toned physique.
The sheer dupatta, draped gracefully over her shoulder, added a soft romantic finish to the opulent look.
Malaika’s fashion sense has always been synonymous with confidence and sophistication.
Whether it’s high-octane glamour on the red carpet or effortless chic for casual outings, she knows how to balance boldness with class.
This golden lehenga look once again reaffirmed her flair for making every ensemble look like a moment of couture perfection. (All Image: @manishmalhotra05/instagram.)
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
