HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentKylie Jenner’s Pre-Birthday Black Bikini Pics Are Internet Meltdown Material

Kylie Jenner’s Pre-Birthday Black Bikini Pics Are Internet Meltdown Material

Kylie Jenner is spending her final days as a 27-year-old in a black tie-front bikini top and low-rise leggings.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
She shared the stylish look on Instagram, pairing it with a glass of red wine.

In close-up selfies, Kylie showcased French tip nails while tousling her hair.
She captioned the post, “Last friday as a 27 year old.”
Hailey Bieber commented, “28 is better I promise,” while liking the post.
Fans flooded the comments with compliments and early birthday wishes.
Kylie recently launched a new swimwear line with Frankie’s Bikinis.
One photo featured three crystal wine glasses partially filled with red wine.
She also shared photos of early gifts, including a pink Miu Miu bag. (All Images: Instagram/kyliejenner)
Published at : 09 Aug 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Kylie Jenner

Photo Gallery

Embed widget