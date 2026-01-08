The United States has seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela following a pursuit that stretched more than two weeks across the Atlantic, according to the Associated Press, citing the US military. The operation unfolded amid heightened geopolitical sensitivity, with a Russian submarine and a warship reported to be in the vicinity.

The seizure, which risks further straining relations with Moscow, came after the tanker, previously known as Bella-1, managed to slip through a US maritime “blockade” targeting sanctioned vessels. The ship repeatedly refused attempts by the US Coast Guard to board it, prompting a more forceful intervention.

Sanctioned Vessels Seized In Quick Succession

According to AP, this marks the second sanctioned oil tanker linked to Venezuela seized by the United States in rapid succession, following a similar action in the North Atlantic and the Caribbean. Together, the moves signal a stepped-up effort by Washington to enforce sanctions at sea.

❗️ Military forces, presumably American, are attempting to board Russian-flagged civilian tanker 'Marinera' RIGHT NOW — RT source



RT has obtained first exclusive visual confirmation of the boarding attempt https://t.co/lWf62lN7hH pic.twitter.com/rn9xfLmNxi — RT (@RT_com) January 7, 2026

Two US officials cited by Reuters said the operation was jointly carried out by the Coast Guard and the US military. They confirmed that Russian military assets, including a submarine, were operating in the broader area during the seizure, though the precise distance between the vessels and the US operation remains unclear. The incident took place near Iceland.

Rare Move Amid Rising Geopolitical Stakes

Reuters reported that the action appears to be the first time in recent memory that the US military has attempted to seize a Russian-flagged vessel. The timing adds to its significance, coming just days after a covert, overnight operation by US Special Forces in Caracas that reportedly resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last Saturday.