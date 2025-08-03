Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentKusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics

Kusha Kapila's Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics

Kusha Kapila shared a sizzling new photoshoot on social media, donning a strapless black gown with glitter detailing.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Kusha Kapila shared a sizzling new photoshoot on social media, donning a strapless black gown with glitter detailing.

The gown featured a deep U-neckline that accentuated her curves and added a bold flair.

Kusha styled her hair in a loose bun with face-framing strands and opted for smoky eyes and dewy makeup.
Kusha styled her hair in a loose bun with face-framing strands and opted for smoky eyes and dewy makeup.
In one photo, she paired the gown with a dupatta, giving it an elegant Indo-Western twist.
In one photo, she paired the gown with a dupatta, giving it an elegant Indo-Western twist.
Her accessories were minimal, featuring delicate studs and stylish black sunglasses for a sleek finish.
Her accessories were minimal, featuring delicate studs and stylish black sunglasses for a sleek finish.
Fans flooded the comments with admiration, calling her look “sexy,” “elegant,” and even “timeless.”
Fans flooded the comments with admiration, calling her look "sexy," "elegant," and even "timeless."
One fan wrote, “Tenu kala chashma jachda hoye,” while another commented, “Body is BODYINGGGGG.”
One fan wrote, "Tenu kala chashma jachda hoye," while another commented, "Body is BODYINGGGGG."
The shoot reignited interest in her personal life, especially after her earlier cryptic post with a mystery man.
The shoot reignited interest in her personal life, especially after her earlier cryptic post with a mystery man.
Kusha was previously married to Zorawar Ahluwalia, with whom she announced a separation in June 2023.
Kusha was previously married to Zorawar Ahluwalia, with whom she announced a separation in June 2023.
Despite the buzz around her dating life, Kusha remains focused on her career and continues to serve bold fashion moments online. (All Images: Instagram/kushakapila)
Despite the buzz around her dating life, Kusha remains focused on her career and continues to serve bold fashion moments online. (All Images: Instagram/kushakapila)
Published at : 03 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Kusha Kapila

Photo Gallery

