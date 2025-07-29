Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Krystle Dsouza Serves Breezy Glamour In A Tropical Co-Ord Set, See Pics

Krystle Dsouza Serves Breezy Glamour In A Tropical Co-Ord Set, See Pics

Krystle Dsouza is serving major summer energy in her latest tropical co-ord set, a breezy, bold look that blends laid-back vacation vibes with effortless glam.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Krystle Dsouza is serving major summer energy in her latest tropical co-ord set, a breezy, bold look that blends laid-back vacation vibes with effortless glam.

In the latest pictures, Krystle Dsouza proves that print-on-print can still feel luxury and fresh.

1/7
Krystle Dsouza steps out in a strapless bandeau and matching ruched skirt set, both covered in a striking coral-and-ivory palm print.
Krystle Dsouza steps out in a strapless bandeau and matching ruched skirt set, both covered in a striking coral-and-ivory palm print.
2/7
The silhouette flatters while staying cool and flowy, making it ideal for a resort escape or high-summer brunch.
The silhouette flatters while staying cool and flowy, making it ideal for a resort escape or high-summer brunch.
3/7
Reclining by the pool in style, Dsouza pairs her co-ord with jet-black oval sunglasses.
Reclining by the pool in style, Dsouza pairs her co-ord with jet-black oval sunglasses.
4/7
A white designer clutch adds just the right pop of luxe. The entire vibe? Casual opulence.
A white designer clutch adds just the right pop of luxe. The entire vibe? Casual opulence.
5/7
She completes the look with chunky gold bangles and a dainty necklace that added just the right touch of elegance.
She completes the look with chunky gold bangles and a dainty necklace that added just the right touch of elegance.
6/7
Her look is polished with slick hair in a half-up ponytail, flawless bronzed makeup, and statement gold accessories. 
Her look is polished with slick hair in a half-up ponytail, flawless bronzed makeup, and statement gold accessories. 
7/7
Krystle Dsouza’s look is everything a great summer outfit should be: vibrant, breezy, and unapologetically stylish. (All Images: Instagram/@krystledsouza)
Krystle Dsouza’s look is everything a great summer outfit should be: vibrant, breezy, and unapologetically stylish. (All Images: Instagram/@krystledsouza)
Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krystle D'Souza

Photo Gallery

View More
