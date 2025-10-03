Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentKriti Sanon Wraps Sicily Schedule Of Cocktail 2, Shares BTS Pics

Kriti Sanon Wraps Sicily Schedule Of Cocktail 2, Shares BTS Pics

Kriti Sanon wrapped up the Sicily schedule of Cocktail 2 and shared candid behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and crew on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 09:16 PM (IST)
Kriti Sanon wrapped up the Sicily schedule of Cocktail 2 and shared candid behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and crew on Instagram.

The pictures captured wrap-party celebrations, crew bonding, and the scenic Sicilian backdrop.

1/7
She expressed her joy with the caption: “Ciao my Bellas… we’ve wrapped #TheSicilianChapter of #Cocktail2. Sunshine, rain and ending with a beautiful Rainbow.”
She expressed her joy with the caption: “Ciao my Bellas… we’ve wrapped #TheSicilianChapter of #Cocktail2. Sunshine, rain and ending with a beautiful Rainbow.”
2/7
Director Homi Adajania was also seen enjoying the shoot’s wrap festivities with the team.
Director Homi Adajania was also seen enjoying the shoot’s wrap festivities with the team.
3/7
Cocktail 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.
Cocktail 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.
4/7
The sequel is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, with a script penned by Luv Ranjan.
The sequel is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, with a script penned by Luv Ranjan.
5/7
The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor, with Rashmika making her first collaboration with Kriti.
The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor, with Rashmika making her first collaboration with Kriti.
6/7
Kriti and Shahid, last paired in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), reunite for this project, raising fan anticipation.
Kriti and Shahid, last paired in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), reunite for this project, raising fan anticipation.
7/7
Apart from Cocktail 2, Kriti is also gearing up for Tere Ishq Mein with Dhanush, slated for release on November 28. (All Images: Instagram/kritisanon)
Apart from Cocktail 2, Kriti is also gearing up for Tere Ishq Mein with Dhanush, slated for release on November 28. (All Images: Instagram/kritisanon)
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 09:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal
'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal
World
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget