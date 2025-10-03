Explorer
Kriti Sanon Wraps Sicily Schedule Of Cocktail 2, Shares BTS Pics
Kriti Sanon wrapped up the Sicily schedule of Cocktail 2 and shared candid behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and crew on Instagram.
The pictures captured wrap-party celebrations, crew bonding, and the scenic Sicilian backdrop.
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 09:16 PM (IST)
