Keerthy Suresh's Ethnic Fits Are Pure Fire — Nail Your Navratri Look Like Her

Keerthy Suresh’s Ethnic Fits Are Pure Fire — Nail Your Navratri Look Like Her

Keerthy Suresh’s journey from South Indian cinema to becoming a pan-India sensation has been remarkable. She has also become a fashion icon, especially when it comes to ethnic wear.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Keerthy Suresh’s journey from South Indian cinema to becoming a pan-India sensation has been remarkable. She has also become a fashion icon, especially when it comes to ethnic wear.

With Navratri just around the corner, Keerthy’s festive wardrobe is giving us the perfect style cues for every color of the season.

1/9
For a simple yet elegant start, Keerthy’s white cotton saree with floral prints paired with a deep-neck strap blouse and minimal accessories is perfect for a comfortable and stylish Navratri look.
For a simple yet elegant start, Keerthy's white cotton saree with floral prints paired with a deep-neck strap blouse and minimal accessories is perfect for a comfortable and stylish Navratri look.
2/9
For a playful yet elegant Navratri vibe, try a pink printed gharara set with flared pants and a short kurti, complemented with a green organza dupatta. Complete the look with a sleek braided ponytail to channel Keerthy’s charm.
For a playful yet elegant Navratri vibe, try a pink printed gharara set with flared pants and a short kurti, complemented with a green organza dupatta. Complete the look with a sleek braided ponytail to channel Keerthy's charm.
3/9
Turn subtle into stunning with a shimmering grey sequin saree and a strappy deep V-neck blouse. This look is perfect for those who want to combine glam with Navratri festivities.
Turn subtle into stunning with a shimmering grey sequin saree and a strappy deep V-neck blouse. This look is perfect for those who want to combine glam with Navratri festivities.
4/9
For understated elegance, Keerthy wore a green saree with a single golden stripe and matching border. Pair with a simple half-sleeve blouse, classic bun, silver choker, and black bindi for a graceful festive ensemble.
For understated elegance, Keerthy wore a green saree with a single golden stripe and matching border. Pair with a simple half-sleeve blouse, classic bun, silver choker, and black bindi for a graceful festive ensemble.
5/9
Dazzle in a blue Banarasi saree featuring silver prints and an embellished pallu. Pair it with a half-sleeve blouse with a back cutout, traditional jewelry, a choker, and a neat bun to capture Keerthy’s festive elegance.
Dazzle in a blue Banarasi saree featuring silver prints and an embellished pallu. Pair it with a half-sleeve blouse with a back cutout, traditional jewelry, a choker, and a neat bun to capture Keerthy's festive elegance.
6/9
Stand out with a velvet full-sleeve kurti with umbrella-like flare paired with Punjabi-style pajamas. Accessorize with gold jewelry and a braided hairstyle with decorative threads for a festive statement look.
Stand out with a velvet full-sleeve kurti with umbrella-like flare paired with Punjabi-style pajamas. Accessorize with gold jewelry and a braided hairstyle with decorative threads for a festive statement look.
7/9
Turn heads like Keerthy in a stunning red silk saree with golden embellishments and intricate borders. Pair it with a heavily embroidered halter-neck blouse and finish the goddess-like look with a golden choker, statement jhumkas, and a neatly tied bun wrapped in fresh gajra.
Turn heads like Keerthy in a stunning red silk saree with golden embellishments and intricate borders. Pair it with a heavily embroidered halter-neck blouse and finish the goddess-like look with a golden choker, statement jhumkas, and a neatly tied bun wrapped in fresh gajra.
8/9
Bring a cheerful vibe to your Navratri outfit with a yellow saree featuring silver-embellished borders and a halter-neck blouse with mirror work. Golden jhumkas, a black bindi, and loose hair complete the sunny, vibrant look.
Bring a cheerful vibe to your Navratri outfit with a yellow saree featuring silver-embellished borders and a halter-neck blouse with mirror work. Golden jhumkas, a black bindi, and loose hair complete the sunny, vibrant look.
9/9
For Garba night, a peacock green saree with all-over prints paired with a high-neck, half-sleeve blouse, silver choker, jhumkas, and a blue bindi creates a show-stopping and traditional look. (All Images: Instagram/Keerthy Suresh )
For Garba night, a peacock green saree with all-over prints paired with a high-neck, half-sleeve blouse, silver choker, jhumkas, and a blue bindi creates a show-stopping and traditional look. (All Images: Instagram/Keerthy Suresh )
Published at : 19 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Keerthy Suresh

Photo Gallery

