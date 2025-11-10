Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karisma Kapoor Exudes Glamour In A Striking Black Saree Look; PICS

Karisma Kapoor Exudes Glamour In A Striking Black Saree Look; PICS

Karisma Kapoor continues to prove that elegance never goes out of style. The timeless beauty turned heads with her chic ensemble that perfectly blended traditional charm with modern sophistication.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Karisma Kapoor continues to prove that elegance never goes out of style. The timeless beauty turned heads with her chic ensemble that perfectly blended traditional charm with modern sophistication.

Karisma Kapoor Gives A Modern Twist To Classic Saree Glamour

1/8
Karisma Kapoor continues to prove that elegance never goes out of style. The timeless beauty recently turned heads with her chic black ensemble that perfectly blended traditional charm with modern sophistication.
Karisma Kapoor continues to prove that elegance never goes out of style. The timeless beauty recently turned heads with her chic black ensemble that perfectly blended traditional charm with modern sophistication.
2/8
Draped in a stylish black saree, Karisma showcased her innate ability to make even the simplest silhouette look effortlessly high-fashion.
Draped in a stylish black saree, Karisma showcased her innate ability to make even the simplest silhouette look effortlessly high-fashion.
3/8
For this look, Karisma opted for a sleek black saree paired with a kimono-style blouse — a refreshing take on the classic Indian drape.
For this look, Karisma opted for a sleek black saree paired with a kimono-style blouse — a refreshing take on the classic Indian drape.
4/8
The understated sheen of the fabric, combined with the graceful fall of the saree, created a look that was both refined and bold.
The understated sheen of the fabric, combined with the graceful fall of the saree, created a look that was both refined and bold.
5/8
The actress accessorized minimally — a signature of her enduring style. She chose statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle, letting the ensemble speak for itself.
The actress accessorized minimally — a signature of her enduring style. She chose statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle, letting the ensemble speak for itself.
6/8
Her makeup was polished yet subtle, featuring softly defined eyes, nude lips, and glowing skin, completing the aura of timeless sophistication.
Her makeup was polished yet subtle, featuring softly defined eyes, nude lips, and glowing skin, completing the aura of timeless sophistication.
7/8
Over the years, Karisma Kapoor has carved a niche for herself as one of Bollywood’s most elegant style icons. Her fashion sense can best be described as a blend of classic grace and understated modernity.
Over the years, Karisma Kapoor has carved a niche for herself as one of Bollywood's most elegant style icons. Her fashion sense can best be described as a blend of classic grace and understated modernity.
8/8
Whether it’s a power suit, a vintage-inspired saree, or a chic contemporary gown, she always manages to strike the perfect balance between refinement and relevance.(All Image: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram.)
Whether it's a power suit, a vintage-inspired saree, or a chic contemporary gown, she always manages to strike the perfect balance between refinement and relevance.(All Image: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Embed widget