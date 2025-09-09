Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Grace Meets Glamour: Sonali Bendre's Black Saree Look Wins Hearts; PICS

Grace Meets Glamour: Sonali Bendre's Black Saree Look Wins Hearts; PICS

Sonali Bendre has always been known for her timeless elegance and effortless sense of style, and her recent appearance in a delicate black saree perfectly reflects that signature charm.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 09:57 PM (IST)
Sonali Bendre has always been known for her timeless elegance and effortless sense of style, and her recent appearance in a delicate black saree perfectly reflects that signature charm.

Sonali Bendre has always been known for her timeless elegance and effortless sense of style.

Sonali Bendre has always been known for her timeless elegance and effortless sense of style, and her recent appearance in a delicate black saree perfectly reflects that signature charm.
Sonali Bendre has always been known for her timeless elegance and effortless sense of style, and her recent appearance in a delicate black saree perfectly reflects that signature charm.
The actress opted for a classic black saree crafted from a soft, flowing fabric that draped beautifully, accentuating her statuesque frame.
The actress opted for a classic black saree crafted from a soft, flowing fabric that draped beautifully, accentuating her statuesque frame.
The saree's subtle sheen added a hint of sophistication, while its minimalistic design kept the focus on Sonali's innate grace rather than heavy embellishments.
The saree’s subtle sheen added a hint of sophistication, while its minimalistic design kept the focus on Sonali’s innate grace rather than heavy embellishments.
She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured a contemporary cut, balancing tradition with a modern edge. The blouse's clean silhouette highlighted her toned shoulders, giving the look a refreshing twist while maintaining its refined appeal.
She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured a contemporary cut, balancing tradition with a modern edge. The blouse’s clean silhouette highlighted her toned shoulders, giving the look a refreshing twist while maintaining its refined appeal.
Adding the perfect touch of glamour, Sonali accessorised with statement jewellery. The jewellery brought in just the right amount of sparkle, enhancing the monochrome ensemble without overwhelming it.
Adding the perfect touch of glamour, Sonali accessorised with statement jewellery. The jewellery brought in just the right amount of sparkle, enhancing the monochrome ensemble without overwhelming it.
Her makeup was kept soft and dewy with a natural base, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a muted lip shade that complemented the look beautifully. She styled her hair in soft waves, keeping it open to frame her face elegantly.
Her makeup was kept soft and dewy with a natural base, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a muted lip shade that complemented the look beautifully. She styled her hair in soft waves, keeping it open to frame her face elegantly.
Sonali's style has always leaned towards understated sophistication rather than loud or experimental choices. She embraces classic silhouettes, rich fabrics, and subtle detailing that highlight her personality rather than just the outfit. (All Image: Sonali Bendre/Instagram.)
Sonali’s style has always leaned towards understated sophistication rather than loud or experimental choices. She embraces classic silhouettes, rich fabrics, and subtle detailing that highlight her personality rather than just the outfit. (All Image: Sonali Bendre/Instagram.)
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 09:57 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

Embed widget