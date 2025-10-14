Festive Season Dressing? Raashii Khanna Has All The Inspo You Need!

As the festive season unfolds, all eyes are on pan-India star Raashii Khanna, whose impeccable ethnic fashion continues to set major style goals. From breezy kurta sets to regal sarees and dreamy lehengas, the actress effortlessly blends grace, glamour, and modern elegance.
Whether you’re attending an intimate puja or a grand Diwali bash, Raashii’s wardrobe offers endless inspiration to elevate your festive look. Here’s a roundup of her most breathtaking outfits to recreate this season.
Bohemian Blossom: Raashii embraces a softer vibe in a floral printed suit in warm, sunlit tones. The flowy silhouette and muted palette exude relaxed elegance, while the delicate straps, silver chandbalis, and minimal makeup add a dash of romantic charm — perfect for brunches or mehendi events.
Violet Vision: End the celebrations on a dazzling note with Raashii’s purple sequin saree — pure festive drama! The sculpted blouse, soft curls, and glowing bronze makeup bring red-carpet glam to festive nights. Under golden lights, the outfit gleams like liquid amethyst, making it the ultimate finale look.
Pretty in Pink: Raashii channels festive simplicity in a fuchsia pink kurta set adorned with delicate embroidery. Styled with traditional juttis and statement earrings, this look exudes effortless charm — ideal for family gatherings, puja ceremonies, or intimate celebrations.
Saree Glamour: For lovers of timeless tradition, Raashii’s ivory silk saree with a contrasting pink blouse is pure grace. Her gajra-adorned bun, statement jewellery, and minimal makeup create an old-world charm that’s ideal for festive dinners and cultural functions.
Golden Glow: Bright, bold, and beautiful, Raashii’s mustard kurta look is a lesson in understated sophistication. The white threadwork and traditional bangles add a soft, traditional touch, making it perfect for daytime festivities or casual get-togethers.
Festive Dream: When it’s time to go all out, Raashii’s green and pink lehenga by Torani is a showstopper. Featuring intricate detailing, vibrant hues, and traditional jewellery, this ensemble is the ultimate pick for weddings, receptions, or Diwali nights. (All Image: Rashii Khanna/Instagram.)
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 02:03 PM (IST)