Internet Obsessed With Disha Patani's Sultry Sheer Outfit, See Viral Pics

Internet Obsessed With Disha Patani's Sultry Sheer Outfit, See Viral Pics

Disha Patani stunned fans with a bold sheer aqua blue coord set in her latest Instagram photoshoot.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 08:50 AM (IST)
The outfit featured lace trimmings, a corset-style top, and a ruffled mini skirt with see-through detailing.

The outfit featured lace trimmings, a corset-style top, and a ruffled mini skirt with see-through detailing.

Her bralette-and-skirt pairing highlighted her curves, blending sensuality with a flirty edge.
Her bralette-and-skirt pairing highlighted her curves, blending sensuality with a flirty edge.
Voluminous curly hair, minimal makeup, and dewy skin added drama while keeping the look natural.
Voluminous curly hair, minimal makeup, and dewy skin added drama while keeping the look natural.
She struck candid and bold poses, enhancing the sultry aesthetic of the shoot.
She struck candid and bold poses, enhancing the sultry aesthetic of the shoot.
Within hours, the pictures amassed over 180,000 likes and thousands of fan comments.
Within hours, the pictures amassed over 180,000 likes and thousands of fan comments.
Admirers called her a “goddess of hotness” and the “undisputed queen of Instagram.”
Admirers called her a “goddess of hotness” and the “undisputed queen of Instagram.”
Recently, Disha shared a chair-dance video to Jiya Jale, impressing fans with her experimental moves.
Recently, Disha shared a chair-dance video to Jiya Jale, impressing fans with her experimental moves.
On the work front, she will appear in Welcome To The Jungle and has a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's action thriller with Shahid Kapoor.
On the work front, she will appear in Welcome To The Jungle and has a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller with Shahid Kapoor. (All Images: Instagram/dishapatani)
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 08:50 AM (IST)
Disha Patani
