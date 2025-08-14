Disha is set to appear in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez, and will have a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming action thriller with Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar. (All Images: Instagram/dishapatani)