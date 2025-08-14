Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Internet Melts As Disha Patani Rocks Black Bralette & Skirt, See Pics

Internet Melts As Disha Patani Rocks Black Bralette & Skirt, See Pics

Disha Patani is making waves on Instagram with striking black-and-white photos that have gone viral.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Disha Patani is making waves on Instagram with striking black-and-white photos that have gone viral.

She looked sensational in a black bralette paired with a matching high-waist skirt, showcasing a glamorous and sultry vibe.

1/8
Her long, wavy hair cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders, adding elegance to the shoot.
Her long, wavy hair cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders, adding elegance to the shoot.
2/8
Minimal makeup and soft glossy lips gave her look a natural yet refined finish.
Minimal makeup and soft glossy lips gave her look a natural yet refined finish.
3/8
Disha’s confident poses exuded poise and charm, instantly grabbing fans’ attention.
Disha’s confident poses exuded poise and charm, instantly grabbing fans’ attention.
4/8
The post featured a vibrant music track from CKay and Bella Shmurda, enhancing its appeal.
The post featured a vibrant music track from CKay and Bella Shmurda, enhancing its appeal.
5/8
Known for her roles in Kalki 2 and Kanguva, Disha continues to impress with her bold, fashion-forward content.
Known for her roles in Kalki 2 and Kanguva, Disha continues to impress with her bold, fashion-forward content.
6/8
The day before, she shared another look in a butter yellow oversized shirt over a bright yellow lace bikini top, mixing style with vibrancy.
The day before, she shared another look in a butter yellow oversized shirt over a bright yellow lace bikini top, mixing style with vibrancy.
7/8
Her natural beauty and soft curls, paired with a radiant smile, made her ensemble both chic and carefree.
Her natural beauty and soft curls, paired with a radiant smile, made her ensemble both chic and carefree.
8/8
Disha is set to appear in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez, and will have a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming action thriller with Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar. (All Images: Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha is set to appear in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, and Jacqueline Fernandez, and will have a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming action thriller with Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar. (All Images: Instagram/dishapatani)
Published at : 14 Aug 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Disha Patani

Photo Gallery

View More
