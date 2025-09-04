Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Deepika Padukone's Parisian Glamour At Louis Vuitton Event Is Worth All The Hype; PICS

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has added another milestone to her illustrious journey, becoming the first-ever Indian jury member for the prestigious Louis Vuitton Prize 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 12:02 AM (IST)
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has added another milestone to her illustrious journey, becoming the first-ever Indian jury member for the prestigious Louis Vuitton Prize 2025.
Known for breaking barriers and making India proud on global platforms, Deepika once again proved why she remains one of the country’s most celebrated international icons.
Deepika set the internet abuzz as she shared stunning pictures from the event.
The actress looked radiant in a Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a bold yellow-and-brown printed silk shirt paired with a shimmering golden mini skirt embellished with floor-length fringe details.
She accessorized the look with golden stud earrings, chic black heels, and a stylish handbag.
With her hair styled in a neat bun and makeup kept elegant and minimal, Deepika exuded the perfect Parisian glamour.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners! I cannot wait for the world to witness your magic!”
As always, Ranveer Singh made sure to celebrate his wife’s achievement with a playful yet affectionate comment on her post, calling her “Hot Mama.” Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple. (All Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram.)
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Deepika Padukone Louis Vuitton Ranveer SIngh
