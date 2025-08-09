Explorer
Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Seek Blessings At Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Mathura
Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary visited Mathura with their daughters Lianna and Divishha.
They shared glimpses of their spiritual trip through a joint Instagram post.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 09 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Entertainment
8 Photos
Inside Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary’s Visit To Premanand Maharaj In Mathura
Entertainment
10 Photos
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Moments Of Little Malti With Family. See Pics
Entertainment
8 Photos
From ‘Jigra’ to ‘Josh’: Bollywood Sibling Duos That Will Warm Your Heart This Rakhi
Entertainment
8 Photos
National Handloom Day: 8 Actresses Who Champion Handloom & Sustainable Fashion
Entertainment
11 Photos
Arjun Rampal Marks 24 Years In Films, Shares Rare Throwback Pics From Moksha Sets
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
8 Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi's Jaitpur Area Amid Heavy Rain
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Religion
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Auspicious Time And Rules For Tying Rakhi To Laddu Gopal
Advertisement
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion