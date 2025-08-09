Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentDebina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Seek Blessings At Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Mathura

Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Seek Blessings At Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Mathura

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary visited Mathura with their daughters Lianna and Divishha.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary visited Mathura with their daughters Lianna and Divishha.

They shared glimpses of their spiritual trip through a joint Instagram post.

1/8
The couple met spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj at his ashram, where he advised Gurmeet to keep chanting God’s name.
The couple met spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj at his ashram, where he advised Gurmeet to keep chanting God’s name.
2/8
Debina, Lianna, and Divishha danced to devotional songs during temple visits.
Debina, Lianna, and Divishha danced to devotional songs during temple visits.
3/8
The family also fed cows, took a rickshaw ride, and posed for pictures.
The family also fed cows, took a rickshaw ride, and posed for pictures.
4/8
They explored various temples and engaged in prayers and rituals.
They explored various temples and engaged in prayers and rituals.
5/8
Debina shared a heartfelt note thanking Mathura for the love and blessings received.
Debina shared a heartfelt note thanking Mathura for the love and blessings received.
6/8
They expressed gratitude for their children experiencing the spiritual atmosphere.
They expressed gratitude for their children experiencing the spiritual atmosphere.
7/8
Married since February 15, 2011, Debina and Gurmeet have two daughters, born in 2022.
Married since February 15, 2011, Debina and Gurmeet have two daughters, born in 2022.
8/8
The couple is currently seen on Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check on Colors TV and JioCinema. (All Images: Instagram/debinabon)
The couple is currently seen on Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check on Colors TV and JioCinema. (All Images: Instagram/debinabon)
Published at : 09 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurmeet Choudhary Debina Bonnerjee

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi's Jaitpur Area Amid Heavy Rain
8 Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi's Jaitpur Area Amid Heavy Rain
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Religion
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Auspicious Time And Rules For Tying Rakhi To Laddu Gopal
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Auspicious Time And Rules For Tying Rakhi To Laddu Gopal
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget