Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCelebrities10 Best Saif Ali Khan Roles That Prove His Versatility In Bollywood

10 Best Saif Ali Khan Roles That Prove His Versatility In Bollywood

From Omkara to Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan has redefined versatility in Bollywood. Discover 10 unforgettable performances that showcase his range as an actor.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
From Omkara to Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan has redefined versatility in Bollywood. Discover 10 unforgettable performances that showcase his range as an actor.

Saif Ali Khan in some of his most iconic roles — from Dil Chahta Hai to Omkara and Sacred Games.

1/10
Hum Tum (2004) From a bratty cartoonist to a mature romantic lead, Saif charted a surprisingly heartfelt journey. The film felt breezy, but the performance — which even earned him a National Award — required razor-sharp control.
Hum Tum (2004) From a bratty cartoonist to a mature romantic lead, Saif charted a surprisingly heartfelt journey. The film felt breezy, but the performance — which even earned him a National Award — required razor-sharp control.
2/10
Parineeta (2005) In Vidya Balan’s dreamy debut, Saif delivered restrained passion as Shekhar — a man torn between love and ego. The old-world charm, Calcutta setting, and his piano-playing intensity made this performance hauntingly romantic.
Parineeta (2005) In Vidya Balan’s dreamy debut, Saif delivered restrained passion as Shekhar — a man torn between love and ego. The old-world charm, Calcutta setting, and his piano-playing intensity made this performance hauntingly romantic.
3/10
Love Aaj Kal (2009) Two timelines, two love stories, two Saifs. As modern-day Jai and old-school Veer, he showed two sides of romance — the confused urban man and the eternal romantic. Emotional, stylish, and filled with Imtiaz Ali melancholy, it still lingers in memory.
Love Aaj Kal (2009) Two timelines, two love stories, two Saifs. As modern-day Jai and old-school Veer, he showed two sides of romance — the confused urban man and the eternal romantic. Emotional, stylish, and filled with Imtiaz Ali melancholy, it still lingers in memory.
4/10
Omkara (2006) The film that changed everything for him. Saif disappeared into Langda Tyagi — a limping, scheming villain with a flawless UP dialect and venom in his eyes. It was Shakespeare meets heartland India, and Saif hit acting gold.
Omkara (2006) The film that changed everything for him. Saif disappeared into Langda Tyagi — a limping, scheming villain with a flawless UP dialect and venom in his eyes. It was Shakespeare meets heartland India, and Saif hit acting gold.
5/10
Go Goa Gone (2013) India’s first zombie comedy and Saif’s bleach-blonde experiment. Playing a fake Russian mercenary with a knack for shooting the undead, he was equal parts absurd and hilarious. The film became a cult classic, and so did his look.
Go Goa Gone (2013) India’s first zombie comedy and Saif’s bleach-blonde experiment. Playing a fake Russian mercenary with a knack for shooting the undead, he was equal parts absurd and hilarious. The film became a cult classic, and so did his look.
6/10
Tanhaji (2020) Saif turned villain again, but this time with operatic flamboyance. His Udaybhan was violent, theatrical, and just the right amount of camp. With eyeliner, fur coats, and wicked grins, he stole scenes in a film built for Ajay Devgn.
Tanhaji (2020) Saif turned villain again, but this time with operatic flamboyance. His Udaybhan was violent, theatrical, and just the right amount of camp. With eyeliner, fur coats, and wicked grins, he stole scenes in a film built for Ajay Devgn.
7/10
Dil Chahta Hai (2001) As Sameer, the goofy, unlucky-in-love best friend, Saif brought warmth and impeccable comic timing. While his co-stars brooded and philosophized, he was the sunshine — and gave us the unforgettable “Woh Ladki Hai Kahan” moment.
Dil Chahta Hai (2001) As Sameer, the goofy, unlucky-in-love best friend, Saif brought warmth and impeccable comic timing. While his co-stars brooded and philosophized, he was the sunshine — and gave us the unforgettable “Woh Ladki Hai Kahan” moment.
8/10
Ek Hasina Thi (2004) Charming at first, then devastatingly cruel — Saif’s smooth-talking conman was both seductive and terrifying. A revenge thriller that flipped his nice-guy image into something icy and unforgettable.
Ek Hasina Thi (2004) Charming at first, then devastatingly cruel — Saif’s smooth-talking conman was both seductive and terrifying. A revenge thriller that flipped his nice-guy image into something icy and unforgettable.
9/10
Being Cyrus (2005) Saif took a dark detour here, playing a drifter with unsettling charm and sinister intent. A strange, stylish psychological drama that didn’t get its due, but showed a chilling new side of him.
Being Cyrus (2005) Saif took a dark detour here, playing a drifter with unsettling charm and sinister intent. A strange, stylish psychological drama that didn’t get its due, but showed a chilling new side of him.
10/10
Sacred Games (2018–2019) As Sartaj Singh, a weary, broken cop navigating corruption, faith, and his own demons, Saif found his streaming-era breakthrough. Complex, flawed, and painfully human — he was the quiet core of Netflix India’s breakout show. ( All Pics Credit: IMDb)
Sacred Games (2018–2019) As Sartaj Singh, a weary, broken cop navigating corruption, faith, and his own demons, Saif found his streaming-era breakthrough. Complex, flawed, and painfully human — he was the quiet core of Netflix India’s breakout show. ( All Pics Credit: IMDb)
Published at : 16 Aug 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saif Ali Khan Movies Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Best Roles Saif Ali Khan Underrated Films Saif Ali Khan Top 10 Movies
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
World
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Embed widget