HomeCities'Communal Prejudice And Clear Hatred': Owaisi Slams Cop Over ‘Nationality Test’ Row, Video Viral

Police said it happened during a routine security drill, while an inquiry has been ordered amid claims of intimidation and communal bias.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday sharply criticised the Ghaziabad police after a viral video showed an officer using a device to allegedly “test” a man’s nationality, calling it a blatant display of hatred and communal prejudice. The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media showing a senior Ghaziabad police officer placing what appeared to be a smartphone-like device on a man’s back and declaring that he was “from Bangladesh.” The police later clarified that the incident occurred during a “routine area domination exercise” in a slum locality.

Police bias allegation sparks outrage

Sharing an report on X, Owaisi lashed out at the authorities, saying, “The same device should be put on the cop’s head to see if his first floor has cerebrum. This is a clear example of hatred and communal bias as the victim’s name is Muhammad Sadiq of Araria, Bihar.” According to the earlier report by Hindustan Times,  the officer in the video is heard telling the family, “Don’t lie; we have a machine that can detect lies.”

Despite repeated claims by the woman and a minor girl that they were from Araria in Bihar and showing documents on a mobile phone, the police personnel appeared unconvinced. DCP (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil confirmed the video was recorded on December 23 during an “area domination exercise” by Kaushambi police station officials along with RAF personnel in the Bihari Market slum cluster.

Such exercises are commonly conducted to maintain public order, deter crime, and gather intelligence in sensitive or crowded areas.

Police probe, intimidation claims intensify

Senior officials, speaking off record, said the officer in the video is the station house officer of Kaushambi police station, though his identity has not been officially revealed due to the ongoing inquiry. The police added that the exercise was part of heightened security measures ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Patil said an inquiry has been ordered and assigned to the ACP of Indirapuram circle. Meanwhile, the affected family alleged that the police tried to intimidate them by wrongly branding them Bangladeshi citizens. Mohammad Saddique, 76, who appears in the video, said they were repeatedly accused despite showing valid documents. “We showed them all the proof. We are from Bihar,” he said.

 

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Bangladesh Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM UTTAR PRADESH
