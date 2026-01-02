Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'No More Mullah Rule': Why Iran Is Witnessing Fresh Anti Khamenei Protests

Anti-Khamenei protests spread across Iran as economic pain fuels deadly clashes, arrests and chants demanding clerics exit power. Similar unrest was reported in Lordegan.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Anti-government protests have erupted across Iran, with demonstrators openly targeting the Islamic Republic’s clerical leadership and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid a deepening economic crisis. The protests began on December 27, 2025, in Tehran after shopkeepers went on strike against soaring prices, currency collapse and prolonged economic stagnation. While demonstrations have slowed in the capital, they have spread rapidly to several rural provinces, triggering deadly clashes with security forces.

At least seven people have reportedly been killed in confrontations between protesters and Iranian security personnel across multiple cities. Iranian authorities say a member of the Basij paramilitary force was also killed overnight while responding to unrest in western Iran.

Chants, Clashes And Deadly Unrest

Videos circulating online show crowds chanting slogans such as “Mullahs must leave Iran” and “Until the mullah is shrouded, this homeland will not be free,” reflecting growing anger against the country’s theocratic leadership.

The most intense violence was reported from Lorestan province, particularly the city of Azna, where footage appeared to show gunfire, burning objects on streets and protesters shouting anti-government slogans. Semi-official media confirmed multiple deaths in the region.

Security Crackdown, Arrests And Deaths

Similar unrest was reported in Lordegan, where demonstrators allegedly attacked government buildings, banks and religious institutions, prompting police to respond with tear gas and mass arrests. Authorities described several detained individuals as “ringleaders.”

In Kouhdasht, state television confirmed the death of a 21-year-old Basij member, while activist groups accused police of opening fire on demonstrators in Fuladshahr, Isfahan province.

Voices Rise As Economy Crumbles

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shared videos showing young protesters burning the Islamic Republic’s flag and chanting against the dictatorship, describing the protests as a clear rejection of clerical rule.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has acknowledged the protesters’ “legitimate demands” and urged action to address Iran’s collapsing economy. However, he admitted his government has limited room to act as the rial continues to plunge, with inflation exceeding 50 per cent year-on-year.

Despite calls for restraint, Iranian authorities have warned they will take firm action against what they describe as attempts to exploit economic grievances to destabilise the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent anti-government protests in Iran?

The protests began in Tehran on December 27, 2025, with shopkeepers striking against soaring prices, currency collapse, and economic stagnation.

What slogans are being chanted by the demonstrators?

Demonstrators are chanting slogans such as 'Mullahs must leave Iran' and 'Until the mullah is shrouded, this homeland will not be free,' expressing anger towards the leadership.

Have there been any casualties in the protests?

At least seven people have reportedly been killed in clashes with security forces. A member of the Basij paramilitary force was also killed.

What has President Masoud Pezeshkian said about the protests?

President Pezeshkian acknowledged the protesters' 'legitimate demands' and urged action on the collapsing economy, but noted limited room for government action.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Protests Islam Muslims Iran Khamenei
