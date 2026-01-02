'No More Mullah Rule': Why Iran Is Witnessing Fresh Anti Khamenei Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Anti-government protests have erupted across Iran, with demonstrators openly targeting the Islamic Republic’s clerical leadership and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid a deepening economic crisis. The protests began on December 27, 2025, in Tehran after shopkeepers went on strike against soaring prices, currency collapse and prolonged economic stagnation. While demonstrations have slowed in the capital, they have spread rapidly to several rural provinces, triggering deadly clashes with security forces.

At least seven people have reportedly been killed in confrontations between protesters and Iranian security personnel across multiple cities. Iranian authorities say a member of the Basij paramilitary force was also killed overnight while responding to unrest in western Iran.

Chants, Clashes And Deadly Unrest

Videos circulating online show crowds chanting slogans such as “Mullahs must leave Iran” and “Until the mullah is shrouded, this homeland will not be free,” reflecting growing anger against the country’s theocratic leadership.

Kalantari Azna Lorestan was captured



The oppressors' vehicles were set on fire

The great protest of the Iranian people

The most intense violence was reported from Lorestan province, particularly the city of Azna, where footage appeared to show gunfire, burning objects on streets and protesters shouting anti-government slogans. Semi-official media confirmed multiple deaths in the region.

Security Crackdown, Arrests And Deaths

Similar unrest was reported in Lordegan, where demonstrators allegedly attacked government buildings, banks and religious institutions, prompting police to respond with tear gas and mass arrests. Authorities described several detained individuals as “ringleaders.”

14/ Protest activity today appeared more limited & geographically uneven, potentially shaped by a cold front.



The most notable unrest was reported in Fasa, Fars province, where a governorate building was attacked & clashes reportedly followed security force intervention. pic.twitter.com/lwZ7onbqoM — Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) December 31, 2025

In Kouhdasht, state television confirmed the death of a 21-year-old Basij member, while activist groups accused police of opening fire on demonstrators in Fuladshahr, Isfahan province.

Voices Rise As Economy Crumbles Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shared videos showing young protesters burning the Islamic Republic's flag and chanting against the dictatorship, describing the protests as a clear rejection of clerical rule.



Young people in Babol set the Islamic Republic’s flag on fire in the middle of the street. They chant:

“Until the mullah is shrouded, this homeland will not be free.”#Iran pic.twitter.com/KE48HbKVSg — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 1, 2026

President Masoud Pezeshkian has acknowledged the protesters’ “legitimate demands” and urged action to address Iran’s collapsing economy. However, he admitted his government has limited room to act as the rial continues to plunge, with inflation exceeding 50 per cent year-on-year.

Despite calls for restraint, Iranian authorities have warned they will take firm action against what they describe as attempts to exploit economic grievances to destabilise the country.