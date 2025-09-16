Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ankita Lokhande's Barbiecore-Inspired Blue Dress Wins Over The Internet, See Pics

Ankita Lokhande’s Barbiecore-Inspired Blue Dress Wins Over The Internet, See Pics

Ankita Lokhande shared a fresh set of photos on Instagram, proving yet again why she is one of television’s most stylish stars.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Ankita Lokhande shared a fresh set of photos on Instagram, proving yet again why she is one of television’s most stylish stars.

The actress wore a pastel blue bodycon dress featuring a slightly squared neckline.

1/8
Her ensemble flowed into a half-flared hem with an asymmetric cut, adding drama and grace to her look.
Her ensemble flowed into a half-flared hem with an asymmetric cut, adding drama and grace to her look.
2/8
Ankita paired the dress with sparkling pointed-toe heels in soft tones, perfectly complementing her outfit.
Ankita paired the dress with sparkling pointed-toe heels in soft tones, perfectly complementing her outfit.
3/8
She opted for a dainty diamond necklace and stud earrings, keeping her accessories simple but impactful.
She opted for a dainty diamond necklace and stud earrings, keeping her accessories simple but impactful.
4/8
Alongside the photos, Ankita wrote, “Not just a woman in a dress, but a story written in confidence, strength, and light.”
Alongside the photos, Ankita wrote, “Not just a woman in a dress, but a story written in confidence, strength, and light.”
5/8
Celebrities like Lauren Gottlieb, Chetna Pande, and Amruta Khanvilkar showered praise, with Lauren calling her an “absolute stunner.”
Celebrities like Lauren Gottlieb, Chetna Pande, and Amruta Khanvilkar showered praise, with Lauren calling her an “absolute stunner.”
6/8
Fans filled the comments section with admiration, describing her as “absolutely beautiful,” “beauty with brains,” and a “vision of elegance.”
Fans filled the comments section with admiration, describing her as “absolutely beautiful,” “beauty with brains,” and a “vision of elegance.”
7/8
One fan highlighted her charisma, writing, “The aura is absolutely speaking louder @lokhandeankita. Keep it up! Great motivator.”
One fan highlighted her charisma, writing, “The aura is absolutely speaking louder @lokhandeankita. Keep it up! Great motivator.”
8/8
Ankita was last seen on Laughter Chefs Season 2 with husband Vicky Jain, where their chemistry made them fan favorites. Talks of a new season are already making rounds. (All Images: Instagram/lokhandeankita)
Ankita was last seen on Laughter Chefs Season 2 with husband Vicky Jain, where their chemistry made them fan favorites. Talks of a new season are already making rounds. (All Images: Instagram/lokhandeankita)
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Ankita Lokhande

Photo Gallery

Embed widget