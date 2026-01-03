'Bihar Girls Available For Rs 20,000': Uttarkhand Minister's Marriage Remark Sparks Row

A controversy has erupted in Uttarakhand after Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Women and Child Welfare Minister Rekha Arya, allegedly made remarks suggesting that girls from Bihar could be “procured” for marriage for a sum of Rs 20,000–Rs 25,000. The comments have sparked widespread outrage, drawing condemnation from opposition parties, women’s rights bodies, and civil society groups.

The remarks were reportedly made at a public event in Almora last month. A video clip now circulating widely on social media appears to show Sahu addressing an audience and making statements that many have termed deeply offensive and misogynistic.

Video Clip Sparks Outrage Across States

In the viral video, Sahu is heard saying, as per a report on PTI, "Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar… you can get one there for Rs 20,000 to 25,000." The clip has triggered sharp reactions not only in Uttarakhand but also in Bihar, with critics saying such remarks reduce women to commodities and reinforce dangerous stereotypes.

The Bihar State Women’s Commission took serious note of the comments, terming them unacceptable and insulting to women from the state. Opposition leaders also flagged the statement as an example of entrenched patriarchal attitudes that trivialise issues such as trafficking and forced marriages.

Clarification and Apology After Backlash

Following mounting criticism, Sahu issued a clarification, claiming that his words were being taken out of context. He said he was referring to a friend’s marriage and did not intend to demean women or any community. Seeking to defuse the situation, he added, “If my words have hurt anyone, I apologise with folded hands.”

Political Fallout and Party Distancing

The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved quickly to distance itself from Sahu, issuing a statement condemning the remarks and clarifying that he holds no position within the party. BJP leaders stressed that his views do not reflect the party’s ideology or stance on women’s rights.

The Congress, however, intensified its attack on the ruling party. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal described the comments as an insult to women across the country. Mahila Morcha chief Jyoti Rautela said such statements demean women and risk normalising grave social evils such as trafficking, child marriage, and exploitation.