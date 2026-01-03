Nearly 12 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district early on Friday after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of insurgents in the forested southern region of the district. The operation, led by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), is still underway, with intermittent exchanges of fire reported since the early morning hours.

According to police officials, the search operation was initiated following specific intelligence about armed Maoist cadres operating in the South Bastar region, an area long considered a stronghold of left-wing extremism. Security forces moved into the area during the night, and contact was established with the Maoists around 5.00 AM.

Encounter Erupts During Early Morning Search

As the DRG team advanced deeper into the forested terrain of southern Bijapur, they came under fire from Maoist cadres, triggering a gunfight. Security personnel retaliated, leading to intermittent exchanges of fire that continued for several hours.

The area has been cordoned off, and additional forces have been deployed to ensure that no Maoist elements manage to escape under the cover of dense forest.

Providing details of the operation, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, “Based on intelligence regarding the presence of armed Maoists in the southern region of Bijapur district, a search operation was launched. A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was on an operation in the South Bastar region. Intermittent exchanges of fire between the DRG and Maoists have been ongoing since 5.00 AM.”

"12 naxals killed in an encounter that broke out between DRG and Naxals in the forest under Kistaram area of Sukma district. Automatic weapons were also recovered," said SP Sukma Kiran Chavan, as per ANI.