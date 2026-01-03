Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia12 Maoists Killed By Security Forces During Encounter In Chhattisgarh; DRG Launches Ops In South Bastar

12 Maoists Killed By Security Forces During Encounter In Chhattisgarh; DRG Launches Ops In South Bastar

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district engaged Maoists in a fierce gunfight following intelligence reports

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 11:29 AM (IST)

Nearly 12 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district early on Friday after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of insurgents in the forested southern region of the district. The operation, led by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), is still underway, with intermittent exchanges of fire reported since the early morning hours. 

According to police officials, the search operation was initiated following specific intelligence about armed Maoist cadres operating in the South Bastar region, an area long considered a stronghold of left-wing extremism. Security forces moved into the area during the night, and contact was established with the Maoists around 5.00 AM.

Encounter Erupts During Early Morning Search

As the DRG team advanced deeper into the forested terrain of southern Bijapur, they came under fire from Maoist cadres, triggering a gunfight. Security personnel retaliated, leading to intermittent exchanges of fire that continued for several hours.

The area has been cordoned off, and additional forces have been deployed to ensure that no Maoist elements manage to escape under the cover of dense forest.

Providing details of the operation, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, “Based on intelligence regarding the presence of armed Maoists in the southern region of Bijapur district, a search operation was launched. A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was on an operation in the South Bastar region. Intermittent exchanges of fire between the DRG and Maoists have been ongoing since 5.00 AM.”

"12 naxals killed in an encounter that broke out between DRG and Naxals in the forest under Kistaram area of Sukma district. Automatic weapons were also recovered," said SP Sukma Kiran Chavan, as per ANI.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
CHHATTISGARH
