From Punjabi Beats To Bengali Flavours: Mamdani Invokes South Asian Routes As New York City Mayor

Mamdani's historic inauguration featured diverse music, including Punjabi beats. He ended the day celebrating his South Asian heritage with Bengali comfort food, highlighting his commitment to inclusivity and community connection.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ended his second day in office on a distinctly personal note, enjoying Bengali comfort food after dancing to Punjabi beats at his historic inauguration. 

Sharing a post on X late Thursday, Mamdani wrote: “Best way to end Day 2: chicken roast and aloo bhortha from Boishakhi,” a nod to a popular Bengali eatery and his South Asian heritage.

The light-hearted moment came at the close of a packed second day that combined symbolism with governance, as the newly sworn-in mayor began translating inauguration energy into policy action.

Focus On Participation And Governance

Day 2 of Mamdani’s tenure saw him lean into public engagement and administrative priorities. He signed an executive order to establish the Office of Mass Engagement, an initiative aimed at making it easier for New Yorkers to take part in government decision-making.

The new office is intended to amplify voices from communities that have historically been marginalised, reinforcing Mamdani’s campaign promise of a more participatory and inclusive City Hall.

Mamdani, 34, was sworn in on January 1, becoming the first Muslim mayor of New York City, a milestone that drew national and international attention.

Punjabi Music At A Historic Inauguration

His inauguration ceremony concluded with a cultural flourish that reflected his South Asian roots. The event ended with a performance by Punjabi artist Babbulicious, marking one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

The musical lineup featured welcome music by DJ mOma, Grammy-winning singer Lucy Dacus performing “Bread and Roses,” and Mandy Patinkin alongside the PS22 Chorus of Staten Island singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” before Babbulicious took the stage.

The Toronto-based artist performed the Punjabi track “Gaddi Red Challenger,” as Mamdani was seen grooving to the music with his wife, Rama Duwaji, joined by hundreds of New Yorkers who gathered to witness the historic occasion.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
New York Zohran Mamdani
