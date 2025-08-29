Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentA Vision In Hues: Mrunal Thakur’s Saree Look Celebrates Devotion & Style

A Vision In Hues: Mrunal Thakur’s Saree Look Celebrates Devotion & Style

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of colours, devotion and celebration and Mrunal Thakur embodied it all in her latest festive look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of colours, devotion, and celebration — and Mrunal Thakur embodied it all in her latest festive look. The actress looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous in a contemporary multi-coloured saree, featuring a vibrant palette of red, green, orange, and yellow.
The lively hues symbolised festivity and positivity, while the elegant drape added a touch of timeless grace.
She paired the saree with a contrasting green blouse, striking the perfect balance between tradition and modernity.
Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for delicate earrings and subtle bangles, allowing the saree to remain the highlight.
With her soft wavy hair, natural glowing makeup, and kohl-rimmed eyes, Mrunal radiated understated elegance and festive charm.
Sharing the look on social media, Mrunal penned a deeply personal note about her connection with the festival and the meaning behind her outfit.
She wrote: 💭 “Ganesh Chaturthi has always been my festival. A time where home, devotion, and joy come alive. This year, I wanted to celebrate it in a way that feels both deeply traditional and personal through a saree that is an ode to Goddess Parvati, the divine feminine, the force of Shakti, and the grace behind Ganesha.
She further wrote,
She further wrote, "Draped in lotus hues with hints of gold, it carries her blessing with me… a little piece of strength, a little piece of love, and a whole lot of faith. 💖” (All Image: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram.)
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Ganesh Chaturthi
Embed widget