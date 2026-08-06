Iran Warns Gulf States Of Strikes On Energy Infrastructure If US Attacks Continue: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian diplomat urged Gulf allies to push US for diplomacy.

Iran has warned Gulf states that it could target their oil, power and water infrastructure if they fail to persuade US President Donald Trump to halt any renewed military strikes on Tehran and instead pursue diplomacy, according to a Reuters report. The warning was conveyed during a series of high-level diplomatic contacts aimed at preventing further escalation, with Tehran cautioning that any US attack on Iranian infrastructure would trigger retaliatory strikes on critical facilities across the Gulf.

Warning Delivered To Gulf Allies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, as well as Pakistan's army chief, following Trump's reported threat on July 28 to target Iran's energy network and infrastructure.

Citing two senior Iranian officials, two Gulf sources and a senior regional diplomat, Reuters reported that Araghchi urged Gulf states to use their influence with Washington to discourage further military action.

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Energy Infrastructure In Focus

According to the report, Tehran warned that any US strike on Iran's infrastructure could prompt attacks on Gulf energy facilities, oil fields, refineries, electricity grids, water infrastructure, transport networks and other strategic assets.

One Gulf source told Reuters the warning was unequivocal, saying Iran had made clear it would retaliate against Gulf infrastructure if the United States targeted Iranian facilities.

The report said Tehran's diplomatic outreach reflects an effort to use the Gulf's economic vulnerability as leverage, signalling that any renewed confrontation could place infrastructure critical to the region's economies at risk.

Reuters also reported that Saudi Arabia has urged Washington to give diplomacy a chance while making it clear it would respond militarily to any attack on its territory.

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