Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya was transferred due to continued criticism over persistent waterlogging in the city. He has now been posted to Rohtak.
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Haryana Govt Transfers Gurugram Municipal Commissioner Amid Waterlogging Row
Dahiya, who had been under the government's scrutiny over Gurugram's recurring flooding issues, has now been posted to Rohtak.
- Gurugram Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya transferred over persistent waterlogging issues.
- Widespread monsoon flooding caused severe city traffic congestion.
- August 6 rainfall submerged roads; active monsoon expected.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Pradeep Dahiya transferred from Gurugram?
What is a major issue facing Gurugram during the monsoon?
Waterlogging remains a recurring problem in Gurugram during the monsoon. Heavy rainfall frequently inundates major roads, causing severe traffic congestion and public inconvenience.
How did recent heavy rain impact Gurugram?
Continuous rainfall on August 6 disrupted normal life across Gurugram. Several main roads, underpasses, and low-lying areas were submerged, leading to major traffic snarls.
What is the monsoon forecast for Gurugram?
The monsoon remains active across Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram. Cloudy skies with intermittent rainfall are expected, which may cause further waterlogging and traffic congestion.
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