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English NewsCitiesHaryana Govt Transfers Gurugram Municipal Commissioner Amid Waterlogging Row

Haryana Govt Transfers Gurugram Municipal Commissioner Amid Waterlogging Row

Dahiya, who had been under the government's scrutiny over Gurugram's recurring flooding issues, has now been posted to Rohtak.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gurugram Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya transferred over persistent waterlogging issues.
  • Widespread monsoon flooding caused severe city traffic congestion.
  • August 6 rainfall submerged roads; active monsoon expected.

The Haryana government has transferred Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya amid continued criticism over persistent waterlogging in the city.

Dahiya, who had been under the government's scrutiny over Gurugram's recurring flooding issues, has now been posted to Rohtak.

Commissioner Shifted To Rohtak

According to reports, the state government decided to transfer Dahiya as it faced criticism over the city's repeated waterlogging problems during the monsoon.

The transfer comes as the administration continues to face questions over its handling of civic infrastructure and drainage in Gurugram.

Rain Continues To Disrupt Daily Life

Waterlogging remains a recurring problem in Gurugram during the monsoon, with heavy rainfall frequently inundating major roads and intersections.

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The situation has led to severe traffic congestion and added to public inconvenience, fuelling criticism of both the administration and the government.

Heavy Rain Brings City To A Standstill

Continuous rainfall that began on the morning of August 6 disrupted normal life across Gurugram.

Several main roads, underpasses and low-lying areas were submerged, causing major traffic snarls. Long queues of vehicles were reported at several locations as commuters struggled to navigate flooded stretches.

Monsoon Likely To Remain Active

Weather experts said the monsoon remains active across parts of Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram, and cloudy skies along with intermittent rainfall are expected over the next few days.

While the rain is likely to keep temperatures in check and provide relief from the heat, continued showers may also result in further waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.

ALSO READ: 'One Death Will Have Serious Consequences': Bombay HC's Strong Message To Striking Doctors

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Pradeep Dahiya transferred from Gurugram?

Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya was transferred due to continued criticism over persistent waterlogging in the city. He has now been posted to Rohtak.

What is a major issue facing Gurugram during the monsoon?

Waterlogging remains a recurring problem in Gurugram during the monsoon. Heavy rainfall frequently inundates major roads, causing severe traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

How did recent heavy rain impact Gurugram?

Continuous rainfall on August 6 disrupted normal life across Gurugram. Several main roads, underpasses, and low-lying areas were submerged, leading to major traffic snarls.

What is the monsoon forecast for Gurugram?

The monsoon remains active across Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram. Cloudy skies with intermittent rainfall are expected, which may cause further waterlogging and traffic congestion.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Haryana Government Waterlogging Gurugram Haryana Govt Transfers Gurugram Municipal Commissioner
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