Haryana Govt Transfers Gurugram Municipal Commissioner Amid Waterlogging Row

The Haryana government has transferred Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya amid continued criticism over persistent waterlogging in the city.

Dahiya, who had been under the government's scrutiny over Gurugram's recurring flooding issues, has now been posted to Rohtak.

Commissioner Shifted To Rohtak

According to reports, the state government decided to transfer Dahiya as it faced criticism over the city's repeated waterlogging problems during the monsoon.

The transfer comes as the administration continues to face questions over its handling of civic infrastructure and drainage in Gurugram.

Rain Continues To Disrupt Daily Life

Waterlogging remains a recurring problem in Gurugram during the monsoon, with heavy rainfall frequently inundating major roads and intersections.

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The situation has led to severe traffic congestion and added to public inconvenience, fuelling criticism of both the administration and the government.

Heavy Rain Brings City To A Standstill

Continuous rainfall that began on the morning of August 6 disrupted normal life across Gurugram.

Several main roads, underpasses and low-lying areas were submerged, causing major traffic snarls. Long queues of vehicles were reported at several locations as commuters struggled to navigate flooded stretches.

Monsoon Likely To Remain Active

Weather experts said the monsoon remains active across parts of Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram, and cloudy skies along with intermittent rainfall are expected over the next few days.

While the rain is likely to keep temperatures in check and provide relief from the heat, continued showers may also result in further waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.