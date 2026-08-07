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English NewsNewsWorldSaudi Arabia On High Alert Over Possible Iran-Backed Attacks On Energy Sites, Airports

Saudi Arabia On High Alert Over Possible Iran-Backed Attacks On Energy Sites, Airports

Saudi Arabia has stepped up security preparations after intelligence reports suggested that Iran-backed groups, including Yemen's Houthis and Iraqi militias, could launch coordinated attacks the supervision of IRGC.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Saudi Arabia prepares for Iran-backed group coordinated attacks.
  • Intelligence warns of targeting energy, port, airport infrastructure.
  • Riyadh vows strong response, upholding regional diplomatic efforts.

Saudi Arabia is preparing for the possibility of coordinated attacks by Iran-backed groups after intelligence reports indicated that Yemen's Houthis and Iraqi militias could target the kingdom under the supervision of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Reuters and Al Arabiya.

A senior Saudi official told Reuters that Riyadh had received intelligence from Saudi Arabia, the United States and other regional countries warning that civilian and economic sites could be targeted. The reported targets include energy infrastructure, ports and airports.

The official also said Saudi authorities had detected movements of drones and missiles, raising concerns over potential coordinated operations launched from both the north and the south.

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Intelligence Points To Coordinated Threat

According to Al Arabiya, which cited a senior Saudi source, multiple intelligence reports suggested coordination between the Houthis, Iraqi militias and the IRGC for potential attacks on Saudi territory.

The reports said possible targets include oil and energy facilities, critical infrastructure, airports and ports across the kingdom.

The Saudi official told Reuters that the reported threat was particularly alarming as Riyadh continued pursuing de-escalation and a negotiated settlement in the region. The official added that the planned attacks could be intended to undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts involving regional parties, including Iran.

Riyadh Says It Is Prepared To Respond

Saudi Arabia said its security cooperation with the United States remained strong at all levels, including operational coordination with US Central Command.

The senior official said the kingdom was prepared to take all necessary measures in response to any aggression. Riyadh has not announced any changes to its public security posture but indicated that preparations were underway following the intelligence assessments.

The reports underscore growing concerns over the possibility of coordinated attacks targeting strategic and economic assets in the kingdom.

ALSO READ | Iran Warns Gulf States Of Strikes On Energy Infrastructure If US Attacks Continue: Report

Regional Tensions Continue To Escalate

The reported threat comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed groups operating across the region.

On July 29, Saudi Arabia said it carried out strikes alongside US Central Command against Iran-backed groups in Iraq after accusing them of launching drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Iraqi militias later warned that they would respond.

Meanwhile, tensions with Yemen's Houthis have intensified in recent weeks after the Iran-aligned group announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea and claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi shipping and military targets. Riyadh has since responded with strikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Saudi Arabia preparing for potential attacks?

Saudi Arabia is preparing due to intelligence reports indicating Iran-backed groups, including Yemen's Houthis and Iraqi militias supervised by Iran's IRGC, could target the kingdom.

What types of targets could be hit in these potential attacks?

Potential targets include civilian and economic sites such as energy infrastructure, ports, airports, and other critical facilities across the kingdom.

Which groups are reportedly involved in the potential threats against Saudi Arabia?

Intelligence suggests coordination between Yemen's Houthis, Iraqi militias, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for potential attacks.

How is Saudi Arabia preparing to respond to these threats?

Saudi Arabia is prepared to take all necessary measures. Its security cooperation with the United States remains strong, with operational coordination. Preparations are underway based on intelligence.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Israel Iran Conflict US IRan War
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