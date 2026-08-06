Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RSS chief Bhagwat states protests are legitimate democratic dialogue.

He acknowledges Gen Z's valid concerns about India's education system.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said protests are a legitimate part of democracy if people's voices are not heard, describing agitation as a form of dialogue aimed at building consensus rather than creating divisions. Addressing the Samvaad with Gen-Z programme, Bhagwat said disagreements should ultimately lead to discussion and common ground. He also said Gen Z's concerns about India's education system were valid and stressed that young people protesting to improve the system should not be branded as "anti-national".

'Protest Is Form of Dialogue'

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said democracy allows different viewpoints to emerge before consensus is reached through dialogue.

"If voices are not heard for various reasons, people can protest. But such protests should be aimed at building consensus, not creating divisions," he said, adding that agitations are also a means of dialogue.

Bhagwat said he would not argue that Gen Z should refrain from protesting, but added that demonstrations in a democracy should follow constitutional methods. Referring to Dr B R Ambedkar's speeches, he said the Constitution's framers had indicated how democratic protest should be conducted.

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'Gen Z's Concerns Are Genuine'

Bhagwat said Gen Z had rightly raised concerns about India's education system, adding that much remained to be done to improve it.

Comparing generations, he said young people today ask questions, seek logical answers and expect empathy, unlike earlier generations that were less likely to question elders. He described this as a healthy democratic practice, likening it to the Indian tradition of shastrarth.

'Protesters Are Not Anti-National'

Responding to questions about student protests and protesters being labelled "anti-national", Bhagwat rejected the characterisation.

"If Gen Z is protesting, they are not anti-national. They are our own people and the next generation," he said.

Bhagwat added that he believed Gen Z and Gen Alpha were more honest than the current generation and said genuine appeals to patriotism and public service resonate with them. He also stressed that protests should be directed at improving the system rather than targeting individuals.

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