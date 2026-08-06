Bombay HC Warns Striking Doctors Of 'Serious Consequences' In Case Of Deaths

The Bombay High Court directed the protesting doctors to immediately call off their agitation and return to work, emphasizing no compromise with patients' lives.
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'One Death Will Have Serious Consequences': Bombay HC's Strong Message To Striking Doctors
The High Court questioned doctors from both government and private institutions over the strike, asking whether it was appropriate for medical professionals to stop working.
- Bombay High Court ordered striking doctors to immediately resume duties.
- Court warned severe consequences for patient harm during the strike.
- Doctors protested bridge course allowing homeopaths allopathic practice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did the Bombay High Court direct the striking doctors to do?
What warnings did the High Court issue to the striking doctors?
The High Court warned of serious consequences if a patient died within 24 hours due to lack of treatment. It also threatened to withhold salaries if doctors failed to return to work.
Why are the doctors protesting?
Doctors are protesting against a proposed bridge course for homeopathy doctors. They argue it would improperly grant homeopathy doctors authority to practice allopathic medicine without clearing the competitive NEET exam.
What is the High Court's primary concern regarding the strike?
The High Court stressed that patient welfare remains paramount. It stated it would hear all arguments but prioritizes the interests of patients.
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