Bombay HC Warns Striking Doctors Of 'Serious Consequences' In Case Of Deaths

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English NewsCities'One Death Will Have Serious Consequences': Bombay HC's Strong Message To Striking Doctors

'One Death Will Have Serious Consequences': Bombay HC's Strong Message To Striking Doctors

The High Court questioned doctors from both government and private institutions over the strike, asking whether it was appropriate for medical professionals to stop working.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bombay High Court ordered striking doctors to immediately resume duties.
  • Court warned severe consequences for patient harm during the strike.
  • Doctors protested bridge course allowing homeopaths allopathic practice.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday took a stern view of the doctors' strike and directed the protesting doctors to immediately call off their agitation and return to work. The court made it clear that no compromise with patients' lives would be tolerated.

During the hearing, the High Court strongly reprimanded the striking doctors, warning that there would be serious consequences if even one patient dies within the next 24 hours due to lack of treatment.

The court also observed that there was no justification for doctors to continue receiving salaries if they were not performing their duties. It said that withholding their salaries would also be considered if they failed to return to work.

High Court Questions Doctors Over Strike

The High Court questioned doctors from both government and private institutions over the strike, asking whether it was appropriate for medical professionals to stop working.

The court asked, "Are you refusing to treat patients? Do you think it is justified to deprive patients of medical treatment?"

The court also strongly criticised MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors), which is leading the protest.

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Doctors Explain Reason Behind Protest

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the protesting doctors argued that the agitation was against the proposed bridge course for homeopathy doctors.

According to the doctors, students clear the highly competitive NEET examination to become allopathic doctors. Therefore, they argued, it would not be appropriate to grant homeopathy doctors the authority to practise allopathic medicine solely on the basis of a bridge course.

Patient Welfare Is the Top Priority, Says Court

The High Court said it would hear all the arguments put forward by the protesting doctors in detail. However, it stressed that the interests of patients remain paramount.

Accordingly, the court directed all doctors to return to duty immediately after the lunch break and ordered that the strike be called off without delay.

ALSO READ: Fans Used To Dry Repaired Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway; Akhilesh Shares Video

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Bombay High Court direct the striking doctors to do?

The Bombay High Court directed the protesting doctors to immediately call off their agitation and return to work, emphasizing no compromise with patients' lives.

What warnings did the High Court issue to the striking doctors?

The High Court warned of serious consequences if a patient died within 24 hours due to lack of treatment. It also threatened to withhold salaries if doctors failed to return to work.

Why are the doctors protesting?

Doctors are protesting against a proposed bridge course for homeopathy doctors. They argue it would improperly grant homeopathy doctors authority to practice allopathic medicine without clearing the competitive NEET exam.

What is the High Court's primary concern regarding the strike?

The High Court stressed that patient welfare remains paramount. It stated it would hear all arguments but prioritizes the interests of patients.

Published at : 06 Aug 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Doctors' Strike Bombay HC Bombay HC Warns Striking Doctors Serious Consequences In Case Of Deaths NEET Bridge Exam Homeopathic Doctors Allopathic Doctors
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