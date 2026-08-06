Sambhal Violence A Pre-Planned Conspiracy, Samajwadi Party MP Provoked People: Judicial Panel 

The violence that erupted during the survey of the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on November 24, 2024, in connection with the Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple dispute, was the result of a pre-planned conspiracy, according to a three-member judicial commission constituted after the incident.

The commission's report, prepared after a detailed investigation and examination of evidence, concluded that the violence was not a spontaneous outbreak but was orchestrated through prior planning and provocation.

The report also mentions incidents of stone-pelting and firing at police and administrative personnel, looting of weapons and riot-control equipment, and arson targeting vehicles and property during the violence. It names several individuals, including Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, for allegedly provoking people. The commission also praised the district administration for acting swiftly to bring the violence under control.

Violence Planned Before Survey, Says Report

According to the report, the violence on November 24, 2024, was premeditated. It attributes the conspiracy and alleged provocation behind the violence primarily to Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, Sohail Iqbal, son of the Sambhal MLA, Jama Masjid Intazamia Committee president Zafar Ali, advocate Qasim Jamal, committee secretary advocate Mashhood Ali Farooqui, vice-president Lahdan Khan, and other members of the mosque management committee.

The report states that these individuals were unhappy with the November 19, 2024, order of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) directing a survey of the Jama Masjid. According to the commission, they opposed any intervention in the mosque's affairs.

Videos Allegedly Used To Spread Misinformation

According to the judicial inquiry, certain anti-social elements allegedly circulated misleading videos to convince people that the survey was an attempt to take over the Jama Masjid. The report says this misinformation fuelled tensions, leading to violence during the survey on November 24.

It also details alleged provocative speeches delivered at the mosque, followed by slogan shouting, stone-pelting, arson and firing.

The commission said the mob carried out a coordinated attack on the police through stone-pelting and gunfire. It also recorded incidents of looting weapons and riot-control equipment and setting vehicles and property ablaze.

A total of 28 police and administrative personnel were injured during the violence. The report also records four deaths in the incident. According to the commission, all four deaths resulted from planned firing by members of the Muslim side. It further noted that the victims' families did not allege that the deaths were caused by police firing. The findings were also supported by the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and scene re-creation reports.

Report Alleges Political Motive

The commission's report states that Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, Sohail Iqbal, Zafar Ali, Qasim Jamal and Mashhood Ali Farooqui allegedly concealed facts related to Case No. 182/2024 and spread the narrative that Hindus intended to demolish the mosque.

According to the report, Barq and Sohail Iqbal allegedly sought to incite people to maintain their political influence and discredit the government and police. It also refers to an existing political rivalry between the two leaders. The report adds that a struggle for dominance between Turk and Pathan groups within the Muslim community in the district also contributed to the tense atmosphere.

The investigation reportedly recovered 12-bore cartridges from the site and found that both local and outsiders were involved in the violence.

Three-Member Commission Praises Administration

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the three-member judicial commission through an order dated November 28, 2024, under the chairmanship of retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Devendra Kumar Arora. The panel was tasked with examining the causes and circumstances surrounding the November 24 violence.

The report covers the background to the unrest, the conduct of the crowd, attacks on police, arson, firing and the deaths. Its findings conclude that the incident was not a spontaneous clash but the outcome of a pre-planned conspiracy and organised provocation.

Despite injuries to police and administrative officials during the violence, the commission commended the district administration and police for their prompt response in bringing the situation under control.