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English NewsCitiesFans Used To Dry Repaired Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway; Akhilesh Shares Video

Fans Used To Dry Repaired Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway; Akhilesh Shares Video

Around 10 fans have reportedly been deployed to dry the temporary patchwork, and photographs of the unusual method have gone viral online.

Written By : Ashish Gaur |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 12:35 PM (IST)

Repair work on a damaged stretch of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has drawn attention after around 10 fans were deployed to dry the freshly patched road. The viral visuals prompted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to question the quality of the newly inaugurated expressway.

The repair work is being carried out at kilometre 64 of the expressway. Around 10 fans have reportedly been deployed to dry the temporary patchwork, and photographs of the unusual method have gone viral online.

The visuals have also triggered a political row, with Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav criticising the BJP-led state government over the quality of construction.

Sharing the photographs on X, Yadav wrote, "This is the new wind of BJP's development. A road inaugurated only a few days ago has already required repairs, and now fans are being used to dry the repairs at express speed. It is laughable. If an expressway starts deteriorating within just two to three weeks, who will risk travelling on it?"

He also questioned the status of the proposed Atal Progress Way project, asking whether it would ever be completed or whether it existed only on paper.

"In BJP rule, every construction project functions less and sinks, collapses or falls apart more," Yadav alleged.

The images have intensified the political debate over the expressway's construction quality and durability, with opposition leaders raising concerns over the standards of infrastructure development in the state.

Published at : 06 Aug 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Viral Video AKhilesh Yadav Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway
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