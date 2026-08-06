Fans Used To Dry Repaired Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway; Akhilesh Shares Video

Repair work on a damaged stretch of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has drawn attention after around 10 fans were deployed to dry the freshly patched road. The viral visuals prompted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to question the quality of the newly inaugurated expressway.

ये है भाजपाई तरक़्क़ी की नई हवा… कुछ दिनों पहले ही जिसका उद्घाटन हुआ हो उस सड़क को मरम्मत की ज़रूरत पड़ गई और एक्सप्रेस स्पीड से मरम्मत को सुखाने के लिए पंखे का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है ये भी हास्यास्पद है। 2-3 हफ़्ते में ही जिस एक्सप्रेसवे का दम उखड़ने लगा है उस पर चलने का जोखिम… pic.twitter.com/zfoydUzRAL August 6, 2026

The repair work is being carried out at kilometre 64 of the expressway. Around 10 fans have reportedly been deployed to dry the temporary patchwork, and photographs of the unusual method have gone viral online.

The visuals have also triggered a political row, with Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav criticising the BJP-led state government over the quality of construction.

Sharing the photographs on X, Yadav wrote, "This is the new wind of BJP's development. A road inaugurated only a few days ago has already required repairs, and now fans are being used to dry the repairs at express speed. It is laughable. If an expressway starts deteriorating within just two to three weeks, who will risk travelling on it?"

He also questioned the status of the proposed Atal Progress Way project, asking whether it would ever be completed or whether it existed only on paper.

"In BJP rule, every construction project functions less and sinks, collapses or falls apart more," Yadav alleged.

The images have intensified the political debate over the expressway's construction quality and durability, with opposition leaders raising concerns over the standards of infrastructure development in the state.