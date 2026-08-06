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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Shares Reel, Urges People To Celebrate National Handloom Day After Friendship Day

PM Modi Shares Reel, Urges People To Celebrate National Handloom Day After Friendship Day

PM Modi shared a reel urging people to buy handloom products and post videos ahead of National Handloom Day on August 7.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 12:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi urged citizens to celebrate National Handloom Day enthusiastically.
  • He encouraged buying products, sharing videos to popularise heritage.
  • President Murmu will present Handloom Awards to 22 recipients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a reel on Instagram ahead of National Handloom Day, urging people to celebrate India's rich handloom heritage by buying handloom products and sharing videos on social media. Addressing young people, the Prime Minister noted that many had recently celebrated Friendship Day and encouraged them to mark National Handloom Day on August 7 with equal enthusiasm. He called on citizens to help popularise India's handloom diversity through social media posts featuring their favourite handloom products.

PM's Appeal To Citizens

Sharing the reel on Instagram, PM Modi wrote, "Tomorrow, August 7 is National Handloom Day. Let's make India's handloom diversity popular."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

He encouraged people to share videos featuring their favourite handloom products, including GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, on social media.

The Prime Minister also urged young people to celebrate National Handloom Day after having marked Friendship Day the previous week, saying the occasion should be used to showcase and promote India's traditional handloom sector.

Also Read: Protesting To Improve System Doesn't Make Gen Z Anti-National: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Handloom Awards On August 7

As part of the National Handloom Day celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu will present the Handloom Awards on August 7.

According to the Ministry of Textiles, 22 awardees including three Sant Kabir Handloom Awardees and 19 National Handloom Award recipients-will be honoured for their contribution to preserving, promoting and advancing India's handloom traditions.

The event will be attended by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, senior dignitaries, representatives of the handloom industry, master weavers, designers, exporters, artisans and other distinguished guests.

The awards, instituted under the Handloom Marketing Assistance (HMA) component of the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP), are the country's highest national recognition for excellence in the handloom ecosystem.

The Ministry said the awards recognise outstanding craftsmanship, innovation, product diversification, adoption of modern techniques while preserving traditional skills, and contributions to the socio-economic development of weaving communities.

They are also intended to encourage continued excellence and strengthen the competitiveness of India's handloom sector in domestic and international markets.

Also Read: Rijiju Says 'We Are Opponents, Not Enemies' After Second Round Of Talks With Rahul Gandhi

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
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PM Modi National Handloom Day Instagram Reel
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