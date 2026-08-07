Trump Says Iran War Could End Soon Amid Reports Of Low US Weapon Stockpiles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump believes Iran conflict ending, citing Tehran's unsustainability.

US munitions tight; increasing defense production for critical missiles.

Trump optimistic on Hormuz talks, reiterates Iran nuclear warning.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he believes the conflict involving Iran could come to an end in the near future, arguing that Tehran may not be able to sustain the war for much longer.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he expected the fighting to wind down soon. "I think it's going to end pretty soon. I don't think they can go much longer," he said, referring to Iran.

His remarks came amid continued military tensions in the region and growing scrutiny over the United States' weapons stockpiles after months of military operations.

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Trump Says Some Munitions Are In Short Supply

When asked about the status of US munitions stockpiles, Trump said the country had an almost unlimited supply of certain powerful weapons but acknowledged that inventories of others were under pressure.

"We have certain types of munitions that are very powerful, that we have unlimited, virtual unlimited supply. We have others where it's a little bit tighter," Trump said.

His comments followed a Reuters report published on Tuesday stating that the US Army had used a significant portion of its global stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during its five-month war with Iran.

US Expanding Missile Production

Trump said the United States was increasing defence production capacity to replenish supplies and strengthen future readiness.

According to the president, American defence companies are building additional production facilities, including plants to manufacture Patriot and Tomahawk missiles.

The comments come as Washington continues to assess military preparedness while maintaining its involvement in the regional conflict.

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Optimistic On Hormuz Talks, Repeats Nuclear Warning

Trump also expressed confidence about ongoing negotiations linked to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes for global oil supplies.

While declining to say whether a formal agreement was imminent, he said discussions were progressing positively. "I think we are doing very well. I am involved in the negotiations. I think we are doing fine. It could be soon," Trump said.

Reiterating his administration's position on Iran's nuclear programme, Trump said the United States would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon. He described the issue as one with global implications, saying, "When I started the very important excursion into the Islamic Republic of Iran, it was a very important excursion because they can't have a nuclear weapon, otherwise the whole world would get blown up."