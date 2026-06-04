Kerala White Paper Sparks Assembly Showdown As LDF Alleges Constitutional Violations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala CM tabled White Paper on state's financial health.

Opposition alleged private persons prepared White Paper violating rules.

CM stated White Paper prepared by Finance Department, Cabinet approved.

Speaker ruled no rule violation, White Paper now official.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday tabled a White Paper on the financial health of the state, leading to a war of words between the ruling and opposition front.

The LDF alleged that the document was created in violation of the Constitution, law and rules.

Former state Finance Minister K N Balagopal objected to the tabling of the document, saying it was prepared by private persons with whom internal accounts of the government ought not to have been shared.

He claimed that it amounted to a violation of the oath of office, the Official Secrets Act and the Constitution.

Balagopal said that all the white papers in the past were prepared by the Finance Department and it was political document.

"If this document is allowed to be tabled, it would create a wrong precedent for the future," he said.

Similar contentions were made by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan who claimed that it was "surprising" and a matter of serious concern that the white paper was not prepared by the Finance Department.

He also said that the opposition was not against the government seeking expert advice, but in the case of white papers, it was always prepared by the Finance Department.

Vijayan was responding to Satheesan's contention that the claims of Balagopal were baseless as no official internal secrets or documents of the government were shared with any private person.

The CM said that the white paper was prepared under the "supervision and leadership" of the Finance Department and was based on documents, like the Budget, in the public domain.

"It was approved by the Cabinet and it is not a political document. It can be placed in the House with the Speaker's permission and the objections against it can be considered after that. That is the usual practice," he said.

Satheesan also questioned how Vijayan and Balagopal can claim that the white paper was a political document and that it was prepared in violation of the law, rules and Constitution "without even seeing or reading it." "It is a status report of the financial health of the state. It is being brought out to inform the public about the economic condition of Kerala," he said.

He said that it would bring down various "myths" created by some about the financial position of the state.

Satheesan also made it clear that the government will seek expert advice wherever required as it does not believe it knows everything.

He said that the government will not be following the example or policies of the previous administration as the UDF was not voted to power by the people for that.

"You (LDF) were defeated because the people did not like your policies," he added.

Following the submissions by both sides, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said, "The chair does not find any violation of the rules in tabling of the white paper. It has become a part of the Assembly records." PTI HMP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)