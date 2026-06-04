Overqualified Candidates Can't Claim Jobs Meant For Lower Qualifications: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ruled that concealing higher educational qualifications while applying for a position meant exclusively for candidates with lower qualifications undermines the rights of genuinely eligible applicants.

A bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R Mahadevan observed that allowing overqualified candidates to secure such jobs would unfairly deprive those for whom the posts were specifically created.

“When a position is reserved for candidates possessing a particular lower qualification, permitting a person with higher qualifications to obtain that employment would effectively deny a deserving and eligible candidate the opportunity,” the court noted, as per Live Law.

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In its judgment, the apex court referred to the precedent set in Jomon K.K. v. Shajimon P. and Others (2025), reiterating that public employment must be offered strictly in accordance with the qualifications prescribed for a post.

The bench further clarified that possessing qualifications higher than those required for a job does not automatically entitle a candidate to appointment. The court stressed that recruitment authorities are entitled to enforce eligibility conditions and ensure that vacancies are filled by candidates who meet the specified criteria.

Allowing the appeal, the Supreme Court upheld the employer's decision to terminate the respondent's services, affirming that the action was legally justified.